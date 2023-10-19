Scare up a good time this Halloween with local events

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The trick-or-treat hours and Halloween events for Essex are 4-6 p.m. Oct. 28.</strong></em>

Halloween is just around the corner and there are plenty of local opportunities for frights and delights. The following local events are family-friendly and open to the community.

<strong>Boo Bash at BB Sportsmen’s Club</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. at Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais, a Boo Bash will feature shopping opportunities from several vendors, including: Cakes & Goodies; Roze Boutique; Love Honey Boutique; Lauren Marie Boutique; The Grayz N Pour; Designs by Andra; Weld and Weston; Tastefully Simple; Cliff’s Food Truck.

<strong>Chebanse Haunted House</strong>

From 7-10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through October, the Chebanse Haunted House is back.

Located at the Chebanse Civic Center, 180 W. First South St., Chebanse, the village-sponsored event costs $10 per person, and there will be concessions. Participants 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

This is a cash-only event, and there is an ATM on site. For more information, go to facebook.com/chebansehauntedhouse.

<strong>Bradley Lions Club’s Halloween breakfast</strong>

The Bradley Lions Club will host its all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday at the Bradley American Legion.

The breakfast includes options for pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy.

Adults pay $8, and children 5 and younger are free. For those who attend wearing a Halloween costume, the breakfast is half price ($4 per person).

There will be treats for those in costume as well as an area to take photos.

Bradley American Legion is at 835 W. Broadway, Bradley.

<strong>Manteno Rotary’s Trick-or-Treat</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Manteno Rotary Club will host the Main Street Trick-or-Treat. The free event begins at The Square on Second with Whitmore Ace where participants can decorate their own pie pumpkin with the rotary and Manteno High School Interact Club.

Grab a trick-or-treat bag from National Bank of Manteno. Trick-or-treating will take place at all surrounding participating businesses. Costumes are encouraged.

<strong>2nd Annual Howl-O-Ween</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Kankakee River State Park will host it’s second annual Halloween event for campers at Potawatomi and Chippewa campgrounds. The fun will include trick-or-treating, a pumpkin decorating contest and best-decorated camper contest.

This event is only open to those staying at the campgrounds. Reservations for camping can be made at <a href="https://camp.exploremoreil.com" target="_blank">camp.exploremoreil.com</a>.

<strong>Something Uncommon at Adventure Commons</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais, a free event will include a Halloween movie, games, candy prizes and mini golf.

<strong>Haunted Trail at Heritage</strong>

On Saturday, the Manteno Show Choir Boosters will host a Haunted Trail at Heritage fundraiser. There will be family activities and concessions.

From 6-7:30 p.m. will be the family-friendly trail; from 7:30-10 p.m. will be “enter at your own risk!” The cost is $10 per person and $5 for ages 13 and under.

<strong>Halloween at The Majestic</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, will be filled with trick-or-treating, games, food, artists/vendors, photo ops and more. There also will be a costume contest.

<strong>Let’s Talk Horror at KCC</strong>

Kankakee Community College students and the community are invited to Let’s Talk Horror! from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at KCC in Room L355.

KCC’s Psych Club and English Department will lead the discussion on the appeal of horror in literature and film. Topics will include the psychological aspects of “scary things” as well as common elements and tropes found in horror movies and books.

For more information, contact KCC Professor Jennifer Pecora at jpecora@kcc.edu or 815-802-8713. KCC is located at 100 College Drive in Kankakee.

<strong>Mall-O-Ween</strong>

Starting at 6 p.m. until the candy runs out, a trick-or-treating event will take place on Oct. 27 at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais. There will be a selfie station, food vendors and mall tenants will pass out candy.

<strong>Taylor’s Annual Trunk-or-Treat</strong>

From 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Taylor Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1497 Illinois Route 50, Bourbonnais, throw on your costume and grab some candy.

<strong>Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena’s Annual Spooky Skate</strong>

It’s a costume party on ice!

The event will be held at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, Kankakee, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Dress to impress in your scariest (or cutest) costume and enter the costume contest. This event is for all ages. Ages 12 and up are $8 for admission, ages 11 and under are $6 for admission. Skate rental and skate aids are available for $5 each. Pre-registration is not required.

For questions, email Zach Mullady at <a href="mailto:zmullady@kvpd.com" target="_blank">zmullady@kvpd.com</a>.

<strong>Main Street Momence’s Bordertown Crossings</strong>

About 20 scarecrows are on display in Main Street Momence’s Scarecrows in Momence’s downtown park. The park is located at River Street and Dixie Highway, and scarecrows began popping up Oct. 1.

The scarecrows will be up for the entire month for people to see and to vote for their favorite with the QR code on the posters.

On Oct. 28, Main Street Momence will host Bordertown Hauntings from noon to 4 p.m. in downtown Momence.

There will be trick or treating, cookie decorating, crafts and games, spooky stories, horse and pony rides, Halloween songs in the barn, costume contests (for kids, families and pets), pumpkin painting, a 1 p.m. magic show, spooky trail, reptile show, hayrides and a petting zoo.

For more information, call 815-472-3861.

<strong>Manteno Sportsmen’s Trunk-or-Treat</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 28, the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club Women’s Auxiliary will host its fourth annual Halloween event. Happening at the north end campground of the club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno, there will be hot chocolate, hayrides and prizes for best-decorated vehicle. One bag of candy per car will be provided.

<strong>Family Fun event at River Rock Pub</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, there will be an outdoor, family-friendly event featuring vendors, trick-or-treating, kids music bingo and more.

River Valley Animal Rescue also will be on site with a puppy playpen featuring adoptable dogs.

<strong>Court Street Ford Trunk-or-Treat</strong>

From 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30, Court Street Ford will host its annual trunk-or-treat at 558 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais. Email trunkortreat@courtstreetford.com for more information.

<strong>KVPD Rec Center’s Halloween Glow Pickleball</strong>

There will be several Halloween Glow Pickleball sessions held this month at the KVPD Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave, Kankakee. Costumes are encouraged for the all-ages Family Halloween Glow Pickleball from 5-10 p.m. Oct. 30. The cost is $10 per person and treats will be provided.

From 6-10 p.m. Oct. 31, there will be an adults-only Glow Pickleball. Costumes are encouraged and the cost is $10 per person with pizza included. Pre-registration is not required. Limited Pickleball paddles will be available. Plan to bring your own equipment.

For questions, email Aaron Denton at <a href="mailto:adenton@kvpd.com" target="_blank">adenton@kvpd.com</a>.

<strong>Trunk-or-Treat at The Dam Tap</strong>

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, The Dam Tap, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee, will host a trunk-or-treat event for the kiddos in the parking lot across the street from the bar.

<strong>Halloween fun in Essex</strong>

The village of Essex will host Halloween fun after its trick-or-treat hours of 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 28. Immediately following trick-or-treating, a community party will be held from 6-8 p.m. at 217 N. Parls St., Essex. During the party at 7 p.m. will be a costume contest.

<strong>Braidwood Lions Hot Dog Giveaway</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Braidwood City Park, 233 Curtis Court, Braidwood, the Braidwood Lions Club will be hosting its annual Halloween Hot Dog Giveaway in conjunction with trick-or-treat hours. There will be free hot dogs, chips, popcorn, hot chocolate and lemonade.

The Braidwood Knights of Columbus Council 1574 will also be on hand passing out free Halloween treats for the kids, while supplies last.