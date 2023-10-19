Kankakee turkey giveaway returns

KANKAKEE — Thanksgiving turkeys and other related sides will once again be given away to Kankakee residents by Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.

The event, sponsored by local supermarkets and Curtis, will provide free Thanksgiving dinners to residents on a first-registered, first-serve basis. The giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 18, in the parking lot of the Kankakee City Hall building, 304 S. Indiana Ave.

“For the third year, we take part in this tradition of giving away Thanksgiving meals to families in the city of Kankakee,” Curtis said.

In 2022, 183 families received the turkey baskets.

Residents who wish to participate will be limited to one Thanksgiving dinner per household.

Curtis said with the cost-of-living continuing to rise and economic conditions becoming more difficult, there is a need to provide more to the community.

Local sponsors for the program include: Walmart, Berkot’s Super Foods, Jewel-Osco, as well as David Guzman from the mayor’s office. Curtis thanked all those involved for their generosity and commitment to the city.

“This will be an exciting day and we look forward to growing each year,” he said.

The mayor’s office is currently registering residents at <a href="https://citykankakee-il.gov/turkeygiveaway" target="_blank">citykankakee-il.gov/turkeygiveaway</a>.

Residents with questions regarding the annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway can call Guzman in the mayor’s office at 815-933-0500 or by email at <a href="mailto:d_guzman@citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">d_guzman@citykankakee-il.gov</a>.

The event will be held rain or shine.