Biannual Monster Concert returns Nov. 4 to ONU

BOURBONNAIS — The Monster Concert, featuring 10 pianos on stage with 80 young pianists and string players, will be held on at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in Kresge Auditorium in Larson Fine Arts Center at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

Every two years, this event is organized and produced by two organizations, Kankakee Valley Music Teachers Association and Southwest Area [Chicago Southwest Suburbs] Music Teachers Association.

“To explain this unique event, I tell my students how fun it is to play all together on multiple pianos at the same time,” said Janet Kuester, president of SAMTA, in a news release. “Children practice with their teacher and mp3 recordings for several months before the event to make sure notes and tempos are thoroughly learned. It is amazing to see; children playing together 10 pianos with string ensembles accompanying.”

The repertoire includes familiar works arranged for duo piano such as “The Pink Panther” and other fun pieces such as “Round and Round” where students actually change places on the bench during the performance.

Before the concerts, all students participate in workshops including steel drums class and Improvisation.

The concert is sponsored by King Music and ONU.

Admission is free. For further information, contact Desiree Hays at 815-370-6390 or <a href="mailto:desireehays@gmail.com" target="_blank">desireehays@gmail.com</a>.