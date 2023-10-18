U.S. ag director touts help in return visit to Kankakee

Sometimes all someone needs to do is ask.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack heard some common requests when he and President Joe Biden visited the Kankakee-area farm of Jeff O’Connor some 17 months ago on a May 2022 hot, sunny day.

Returning to the Kankakee County region on Monday on a cool, wet autumn day, this time on the fourth-generation farm of Herscher was father-and-son team Brett and Matt Perreault. The ag secretary came bearing gifts of enacted legislation sought to aid not only Kankakee County farmers, but those across the nation.

Framed by two shiny John Deere tractors with a display of corn stalks in the center, Vilsack highlighted the progress made in partnering with farmers and American businesses to increase innovative domestic fertilizer production and in making it easier for the nation’s ag professionals to grow food, the practice of what is known as “double cropping.”

Double cropping is the long-running farm practice of planting soybeans on acreage which had just been harvested for wheat.

The investment in a late planting of soybeans is risky because an early frost or inadequate rain could render the investment a total loss.

Insurance for the late soybean planting was not available in many areas nationwide — including Kankakee and Iroquois counties. However, that risk has now been removed here as insurance on the investment can be gained.

Matt Perreault, a 2008 graduate of Central High School and a 2021 graduate of the University of Illinois, said to Vilsack this year’s double crop of soybeans survived growing hazards.

Vilsack, who also served eight years as ag secretary in the Obama Administration, noted $52.6 million in awards under the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program, which will fund 17 new projects to boost domestic fertilizer manufacturing, support innovative fertilizer technologies and help lower costs for farmers.

Part of the Biden Administration’s Investing in America program, the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program is funded by the ag department’s Commodity Credit Corporation. It is part of the administration’s push to produce U.S.-based fertilizer, rather than dealing with the higher costs of fertilizers from war-torn Ukraine.

<strong>FUTURE OF FARMING</strong>

While he came bearing gifts, Vilsack also spoke to the heart of many Kankakee County farmers who have concerns regarding the continued loss of family farms throughout the country.

He said the dedication of many farmers is to take care of the family farm, live off of that land and then pass it along to the next generation.

Vilsack, the former two-term Iowa governor, said in many cases, that plan is being short circuited.

“I’m deeply concerned about farms of all sizes,” he said.

He cited a statistic which explained his concern. He said since 1981, there are some 438,000 fewer U.S. farms.

The loss of those farms are, in large part, what has led to the destruction of so many small towns which depended upon the farm as the community’s lifeline.

The total of 438,000 farms, he said, equates to the total farms in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Colorado and Nebraska.

“Are we OK with that? he rhetorically asked.

To further illustrate the issue in agriculture, Vilsack said of all U.S. farms that 7.5%, or about 150,000 farms, account for 89% of farm income. The remaining 92.5% represent about 2 million farms. Those farms represent 11% of farm income.

“If you wonder why there is uncertainty [in farming], it’s this,” he said.

He said his mission is to create a system where these 2 million farms can be self-sustaining. The question becomes how can these farms make money?

To be profitable, he said, these large number of farms must find additional revenue streams.

He sees opportunities in what he labeled as “climate-smart” or “sustainable” ag. He spoke of increasing the use of cover crops, rotational grazing, drip irrigation and other practices to help preserve soil and water.

The secretary said there is untapped potential with the U.S. helping create something not discussed much on the farm — jet fuel.

He said jet fuel is a 36-billion-gallon industry which, as of right now, doesn’t exist. But it could. And it could come from ag waste.

“We can create new revenue sources,” he said. He said excess energy generated through farm-based renewable systems under REAP [Renewable Energy for America Program] can become reality.

Vilsack said such co-ops could create a new revenue stream on the farm. Basically, he was saying, farmers must think differently. They cannot just think of corn, soybeans, wheat and hay.

“All of this is designed to create multiple ways that the same farming operation can receive multiple streams of revenue at the same time, beyond simply selling a basic commodity.”

Matt Perrealt was not the first choice when it came time to host U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack.

But that didn't bother the Central High School graduate.

The first choice of the Vilsack was a return trip to the Kankakee-based farm of Jeff O'Connor. However, like all farmers, O'Connor was readying for harvest.

He wanted to share the experience, so when contacted by Vilsack staff about three to four weeks ago, he gave them some other names.

The Perreault father-son duo of Brett and Matt were on the list.

When contacted about two weeks ago, Matt mulled the request for only a short time and agreed. In addition to everything else, the two men had to clean the tool shed on their headquarters along Illinois Route 115, about halfway between Kankakee and Herscher.

"At the time of the call we were full steam ahead with soybeans [harvest]," he explained.

Matt, 34, who also works at the Kankakee-based farm implement manufacturer, Shoup Manufacturing, couldn't turn down the offer.

So Matt and Brett, along with Matt's wife, Ashley, were not only in harvest mode, but they were putting a polish on the farm. Matt and Ashley are also parents to two youngsters, son, Otto, and daughter, Olli.

"It's been an opportunity. It's been a real neat process."

Of the farm activities this University of Illinois graduate — who majored in technology systems management — has experienced, he noted this one ranks "in a league of its own."

Matt took to the microphone inside the shed on the chilly, wet day inside the toolshed and introduced himself and welcomed the approximate gathering of friends, farmers, students, media and U.S. ag officials.

He didn't miss a beat.

"I wasn't overly nervous. You don't really understand how much detail goes into something like this. It was pretty much planned out start to finish. They knew what they wanted to do."

Regarding the farm situation, Matt wants this fourth-generation operation to continue on. He can see a day when his children take over the operation.

"That's one of my biggest concerns. To see this passed on to other generations."