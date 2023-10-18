Trade unions voice support for Gotion

MANTENO — The Gotion plant in Manteno continues to be the public firestorm it has been since it was announced in September.

Fifteen people spoke during the public participation portion of the village board meeting on Monday — 11 spoke against the plant, while four spoke in favor.

Steve Magruder, a lifelong Kankakee County resident and a retired manager of IBEW Local 176, based in Joliet, spoke in favor of the project.

“I’ve seen a lot of plant closures in my time in the building trades,” he said. “Roper plants, A.O. Smith, Bunge, Gould Battery … there’s so many I could go on and on and on. Those were great jobs, great-paying jobs. They were dangerous industries as well.

“Nobody knows what the dangers were in most of those industries because it didn’t come to anybody’s attention at that time. I realized this one could be a dangerous industry as well.”

Magruder added that there are currently 38 EV facilities in operation in the United States.

“I assure you that the best area practices that are available will be put into the construction of that building,” he said. “And I also assure you that the building trades of Kankakee and Iroquois County stand ready and willing to do everything we possibly can to make sure that it is the safest facility that is built, that is newest state-of-the-art type of facility.”

There were several members of local trade unions with Magruder to show their support.

“We have built other facilities in the area that have been opposed, and they’re all operating to the best of their ability,” Magruder said.

Gotion is turning the former Kmart distribution center along South Spruce Street in Manteno into a lithium battery factory. The $2-billion project will create about 2,600 jobs with an average salary of $55,000.

Those who spoke against Gotion, a Chinese-based company, reiterated the health and safety issues to the public and that it has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

In an effort to address concerns Manteno residents have about the Gotion battery plant that will likely be in operation in 2024, the village is posting the answers to many Gotion questions on its website, <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a>.

Mayor Tim Nugent said the village is welcoming questions being submitted to the village in person or online. The questions and answers are posted on the frequently asked questions [highlighted in red] section on the website.

“The FAQ section will continue to be updated,” Nugent said. “The dates of the updates will be listed on the pages as they are updated. If the public has questions that they want answered, they can submit those questions on our website or in person to the village administrator. If they are pertinent questions to the project, we will answer them to the best of our ability.”

<strong>HIRING TIMELINE</strong>

Nugent said he’s also fielded questions about a possible hiring timeline for jobs at the Gotion plant. He said he has been in discussions with the Grundy Livingston Kankakee Workforce Board, and it said Gotion is still developing the job requirements for the positions because of the technology involved in the production.

Nugent said the Workforce Board is still finalizing job requirements in order to start the hiring process. The first round of hiring would tentatively occur by the end of December, and it’s hopeful to hire 20 to 40 individuals by that time.

“In the first round of hiring, Gotion will hire throughout 2024 with a tentative plan to be fully staffed by early 2025,” he said.

The open jobs will be posted on the company’s website and eventually on an internet portal. The Workforce Board will be partnering with Kankakee Community College, the NAACP, Kankakee County government, local unions and other interested parties in the recruiting efforts.

<strong>ZONING</strong>

The Gotion plant will have to be rezoned from light industrial to heavy industrial, so there will be a hearing before the Manteno Planning and Zoning Committee, and then a hearing with the Manteno Planning Commission in November.

Dates have not been set because the village is working with the high school to find a facility with the availability that can accommodate the expected large turnout.

The village board will also have the final vote on the planning commission’s recommendation on the rezoning.