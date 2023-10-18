City docking Gallagher pay

KANKAKEE — Frustrations have boiled over with the Kankakee administration regarding the progress of the street maintenance project with Gallagher Asphalt, and bold action is now underway.

Since Oct. 7, the city has been docking the Thornton-based paving company $1,275 per day — meaning $8,975 per week — until the 2023 street repair project is completed, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said.

The project was to have been completed by mid-September, but it was not. The company was given a two-week extension. The work was then to be completed by Oct. 6.

Again it was not done.

With at least another one to two weeks of landscaping work yet to be completed, the city’s patience finally reached an end, and they are in essence fining the company.

Gallagher was the lowest bidder for this year’s street maintenance project in which crumbling areas of asphalt were removed and then refilled with new asphalt.

The project was slated to begin May 1. The company did not begin working in Kankakee for two-and-a-half months from that point, beginning on July 18.

City engineer Neil Piggush said to council members at Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting he has never experienced a street maintenance problem like this before.

Gallagher was awarded the $1.48-million street maintenance contract at the Feb. 21 council meeting.

The only other bid was $1.73-million from Kankakee Valley Construction Co., of Kankakee.

Will Gallagher, vice president of operations for Gallagher, said Tuesday he anticipates the project to be concluded shortly. He said the reason the city’s project fell behind was mainly due to an illness to the project’s operating engineer.

Asked if another operating engineer could or should have be found, he said those people are in short supply at area union halls. He noted he understood the city’s financial penalty.

When informed the city engineer was unable to get answers as to the project’s delay and updates as to the work, Gallagher said the company was in contact.

“We are trying to finish up this project,” he said.

He said Gallagher hired a subcontractor to handle the landscaping portion of the job.

Curtis was asked after Monday’s meeting if the city would work again with Gallagher? He did not state one way or the other, but she said extra thought would have to be put into that in the future.

Gallagher said the company has plans to continue bidding Kankakee projects.

Curtis said the city rearranged its street maintenance program from being bid in mid-year to being bid in the start of the year to avoid the exact situation they are now faced with — rushing to finish the work before cold weather sets in.

“We are right where we were when we bid these projects in the summer for 20 years or so,” he said. “This is not where we wanted this to be.”