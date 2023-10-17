Perry Farm trail project receives $200K from state

BRADLEY — The trails at Perry Farm Park will be getting an update.

Bourbonnais Township Park District will receive a total of $200,000 in funding for the Perry Farm Multi-Use Trail Extension.

The funding is from the Illinois Bicycle Path Grant Program, administrated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. All funds for the program come from a percentage of motor vehicle title fees, providing a maximum grant award of $200,000 per project for development projects, with no maximum grant award limit for land acquisition projects.

“One of my favorite things to do is to spend time outdoors,” said Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, who assisted in obtaining the grant. “Anytime we are able to secure funding for improvements of outdoor recreation, I’m all in. I cannot wait to see the new developments for this trail!”

The Bourbonnais Park District will allocate this funding to provide a safe trail connection to the many businesses and attractions of West Bradley and South Bourbonnais, improve non-motorized traffic safety and encourage more and safer bicycle and pedestrian traffic in the area.

This will connect non-motorized traffic in the area to more than 50 miles of the Riverfront Trail Bike Path, which stretches from Kankakee River State Park, past Kankakee Community College to Splash Valley Aquatic Center, much of which is scenic in nature along the Kankakee River.

“The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is pleased to provide funding to help local communities encourage families and individuals to get outside, enjoy the outdoors, and reduce their carbon footprint with more biking and less driving,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie in a news release.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a total of $2.1 million in funding being award to 13 bike path projects in Illinois. Also receiving grants were: Carol Stream Park District; Champaign County Forest Preserve District; Forest Preserve District of Cook County; Freeport Park District; Heartland Community College; Madison County Mass Transit District; McHenry County Conservation District; Mount Prospect Park District; Rockford Park District; St. Clair County Transit District; Village of Berkeley; Village of Glen Carbon.

For more information about IDNR’s bike path grants and to see a list of the latest round of recipients, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3ZZAheF" target="_blank">bit.ly/3ZZAheF</a>.