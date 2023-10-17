Let's Ketchup helps more schools, launches new campaign

Let’s Ketchup is making moves to help more kids.

The local nonprofit, whose mission is to cancel school lunch debt, donated $3,000 to Bradley Elementary School District 61 during Thursday’s school board meeting.

District 61 Finance Director Nicole McCarty said the donation will eliminate lunch debt for 170 students and shrink lunch debt for an additional five students, for a total of 175 students helped.

“It’s going toward students that qualified [for free lunch] at the time of the donation but have negative lunch balances in their accounts,” she said.

In June, McCarty reported that the district’s total balance of unpaid lunch debt was nearly $10,000.

Let’s Ketchup focuses on helping students with the most need.

This is the most recent donation the nonprofit has made to Kankakee County school districts since gaining 501©(3) status in January.

Donations were also made to Bourbonnais and Momence districts over the summer. In Bourbonnais, a $7,000 donation went toward canceling a portion of lunch debt.

In Momence, an almost $3,000 donation from one anonymous couple helped to cancel 100% of the district’s outstanding lunch debt.

But the nonprofit is not stopping there.

Mike Murphy, Let’s Ketchup president and co-founder, said the group plans to make a $3,000 donation to Manteno CUSD 5 later this month.

In addition to continuing to work on canceling lunch debt, the nonprofit also has other ideas for helping kids in local schools.

<strong>SCHOOL CARE CLOSETS</strong>

The group’s next initiative will be to help stock school care closets.

A “care closet” is when schools keep nonperishable food and hygiene supplies stocked for students in need.

Items might include toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products, deodorant, shampoo, body wash, socks, gloves and underwear.

Murphy noted that teachers and social workers often pay for these supplies themselves or do their own fundraising.

“In our community, I think there are some organizations that do help out with that, but a lot of times that falls on the teachers and the social workers,” he said. “They are just good people.”

Let’s Ketchup plans to place drop-off boxes all around Kankakee County where people can bring physical donations and to keep a running Amazon wish list for contributions.

It is also looking for local businesses to sponsor the campaign.

The goal is to launch the initiative in late October or early November, he said.

Murphy noted some people are more comfortable or more motivated to donate physical items instead of money.

“People know if I buy a toothpaste, 100% of that toothpaste [will go to someone in need],” he said. “It’s not going to go in my cabinet. I have plenty of toothpaste.”

A partnership with Feeding America food banks is also in the works, Murphy said.

“A lot of the difficulty is — how do we provide food, basic hygiene and basic-needs stuff to kids when they go home on the weekends or on long breaks?” he said.

The group hopes to make its first large donation before students leave for this year’s winter break, he said.

Let’s Ketchup also aims to expand its reach next year from the four school districts it currently partners with to more districts within Kankakee County, he added.

How to help Let’s Ketchup Those interested in learning more about the school care closets campaign can go online to

<a href="http://givebutter.com/kKQbGx" target="_blank">givebutter.com/kKQbGx</a>

For more information about Let’s Ketchup and upcoming fundraisers, visit

<a href="http://letsketchup.org" target="_blank">letsketchup.org</a>

or check the Let’s Ketchup Facebook page. A Donate While You Dine night is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bourbonnais Culver’s, 983 Convent St., where 10% of all orders will be donated to Let’s Ketchup.

