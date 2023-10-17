Bradley author hosting book signing

BRADLEY — Fresh off the release of his new book “Little House, Big Family, Great Faith,” lifelong Bradley resident Pete Lundmark will be hosting a local signing event.

The signing will run 3-6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Barnes & Noble, 1577 IL-50, Bourbonnais. Copies of Lundmark’s book will be available for purchase for $12.99. If time allows, Lundmark may read a passage from his book.

After talking with several people in need of inspiration and hope, Lundmark felt compelled to help. This was the catalyst for his first-ever book, “Little House, Big Family, Great Faith.”

The author was born into a big family of 11 children, raised up in a simple little home in the middle of a cornfield on the eastern edge of Bradley. He was taught by his parents to have faith in himself as well as have great faith in God. This faith sustained him as he faced many hardships, trials and difficulties along his journey in life.