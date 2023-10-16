Sleepy Hollow ushers in spooky season

Many survived the Headless Horseman over the weekend as “A Night in Sleepy Hollow” returned to Perry Farm in Bourbonnais.

For the 31st year, the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association partnered with the Bourbonnais Township Park District to bring the fabled story of Sleepy Hollow back to life.

More than 30 actors performed as attendees were guided to scenes across the park grounds by main characters Ichabod Crane and Katrina Van Tassel as they sought to solve the mystery of the Headless Horseman’s identity … and keep their heads.

The final leg of the performance whisked away attendees on a tractor-drawn ride, lit with deep red lights, as a cloaked figure appeared in the distance.

Riding a black horse and carrying only a glowing jack-o-lantern and a sword, the Headless Horseman taunts the crowd as they travel through the woods while Crane and Van Tassel wrap up the mystery.

The weekend’s re-enactment is based on the 1820 short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by American author Washington Irving.

Directed by Josh Hedding-Hess, the script was written by Caleb Stenzinger, Tober Corrigan and Hedding-Hess.

Sound was done by Dan Lesch and Kevin Norden, with lights and fog done by Brad Mietzner. The Headless Horseman costume was hand-sewn by Amy Senffner.

Lead character Ichabod Crane was portrayed in rotation by Grant Sparenberg, Dana James and Jarrid Norden. Lead character Katrina Van Tassel was portrayed in rotation by Madison James, Aubrey St. John and Richelle Prokop.

The character Brom Bones was portrayed by Matt Williams for two nights, and Dexter Arens on the final night. The Headless Horseman, riding atop trained horse King, were Francisco Zepedo and ‘Skinny.’

For the full cast, visit <a href="https://www.kvta.org/btpdsleepyhollow" target="_blank">www.kvta.org/btpdsleepyhollow</a>.