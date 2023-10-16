Kankakee recount? Census numbers lack weight

KANKAKEE — Count Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis as one resident who was shocked by the projected cost of a U.S. Census recount in Bourbonnais.

Curtis, who has championed a do-over of Kankakee’s 2020 U.S. Census count, was taken aback by the projected $500,000 for a new Bourbonnais census.

If a Bourbonnais recount will cost in the neighborhood of a half million dollars, what might Kankakee’s be?

Like Bourbonnais, Kankakee does not believe the 2020 count, conducted in the midst of a pandemic, is anywhere close to accurate. While Curtis is not disputing the city lost population, he does not believe it is to the level of what the U.S. Census Bureau compiled.

According to Census Bureau data, Kankakee’s 2020 population was 24,052. In 2010, the city’s population was 27,537. The city’s population drop was 12.6%.

Due to Kankakee’s count dropping below the 25,000 level the city was forced to wage a referendum campaign to maintain its Home Rule legislative authority. The city was successful with its campaign in the November 2022 referendum vote.

However, now faced with some actual expense figures which Bourbonnais recently reported, Curtis must calculate expense versus income regarding a full recount.

While he does not know what a Kankakee recount would cost, he is certain it would be more than what Bourbonnais has projected.

“I was shocked by Bourbonnais’ number,” Curtis said. “The question we must weigh is: ‘Is it worth it?’”

Noting a municipality cannot retrieve lost government funding due to an incorrect Census count, the city would be looking at gaining additional federal funding for what would most likely be five years — 2025 to 2030.

His goal has been the federal government doing a recount in 2024.

But because a recount comes out of the pocket of the municipality requesting the new Census, the process must result in a significant financial gain.

“I’m thinking we would need to have a 2-1 or more likely a 3-1 gain on funding on this type of expense,” he said.

The city has been conducting surveys in the 1st and 2nd wards. It was these two wards where officials believe a significant portion of miscounts took place.

Curtis said it’s hoped these discovery counts can be completed within the next 30-45 days.