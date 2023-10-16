Heard on the Street: Majestic fully leased, Flanagan's opens

On Oct. 5, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis and the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce presented a ribbon cutting at The Majestic in downtown Kankakee.

Owners of The Lush Vine, Laurin and Justin Stauffenberg; and Flanagan's Irish Pub, Andrea Hendricks and Seamus Flanagan; were in attendance in addition to building owners Marci Sadler and Ken Lundquist (who purchased with property with business partners Dylan Cote and Cassie and Anthony Verch) and fellow building tenants.

"For the first time in several years the Majestic Building is fully leased with 16 tenants," said Sadler.

On Oct. 7 was the grand opening of Flanagan's Irish Pub in the lower level of The Majestic in downtown Kankakee. Hendricks said over 100 people turned out for the event.

To submit news for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.