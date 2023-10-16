Building, treating players the right way

These days, in college basketball, it is not enough to recruit good players as they come out of high school.

It is important to keep those athletes at your school, keep them by treating them right, keep them by developing them and by seeing that they get an education.

Matt Painter brought that message Thursday night to the members of the Hundred Club of Kankakee County. Some 250 club members attended the group’s annual banquet at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.

Painter is the men’s basketball coach at Purdue University. For more than 18 years for the Boilermakers, his teams have won 413 games. They have won four Big Ten regular season conference championships and two Big Ten tournament titles, including last year when they won them both. He is only the fifth Big Ten coach to win 400 or more games.

When Painter goes to Big Ten basketball team meetings, he looks around the room and sees only one coach, Tom Izzo of Michigan State, who has been in the league as head coach longer. Painter has been Big Ten coach of the year four times.

The 2021-2022 season saw the Boilermakers ranked No. 1 in the country. The team went to the Sweet Sixteen round before losing to Saint Peter’s. In 2023, the Boilers lost in the first round as a No. 1 seed.

“When you lose, you take inventory,” Painter said.

Life and coaching, he told the audience is all about how you handle adversity. Losses, he said, stick with you and keep you on edge.

“You have to know who you are, where you are and what you can be,” he said.

At Purdue he is aware of what has worked for him and what has worked for the team.

Purdue, he said, has the fewest players transferring out of any major basketball school.

That’s a result, in part, of who comes in. He seeks players who not only have a dream for basketball, but also a dream for education. It is not, he says, a matter of letting players do what they want to do. They have to do what is best for them.

“We are,” he said, “not in the business of people liking us. We are in the business of growth.”

When high school players come to see him, they bring their parents. When the same players, after graduation, walk into the office of the San Antonio Spurs, they will be going in alone.

“I don’t want really talented players who don’t work hard,” he said.

Finding balance

It’s not solely a question of how many 5-star, 4-star and 3-star players you recruit. He tries to find out what’s inside each player and to get guys “he doesn’t have to fix.”

“If you treat someone else’s kid like they are your kid, you will be amazed at the growth in them,” he said.

Balance, he said, is also important.

“When you make a shot, it should not be a parade,” he said. “When you miss a shot, it should not be a funeral.”

Maturity is important, too. Painter will redshirt an athlete. They sit out a year and gain an extra year of eligibility. As a result, he gets 23-year-olds who have been in the program for five years.

“Everyone has to sacrifice for us to win,” he said.

By everyone, he means, players, coaches and even staff members. Painter has a longtime loyal staff with many employees in the basketball program staying for 10 years, 20 years or more.

“If you start making a list of people who have helped you along the way,” Painter said, “you will be coming up for a second sheet of paper.”

In answer to a question, Painter cast doubt on the possibility that student athletes should be paid. That money would have to come from somewhere, he said, and it might come from non-revenue sports, like field hockey. He would not want to see those athletes lose their scholarships.

He’s not a big fan of the transfer portal that allows players to switch schools. What if, he says, you enter the transfer portal, and no one takes you? You are then out of an education.

Painter played at Purdue under coach Gene Keady, where he was the point guard and captain of the team in his senior season.

He remembers Keady having three rules, which the young Painter then dismissed: Be on time; act right and try your best. Now with the hindsight of years gone past, Painter sees those same rules as golden.

With a capacity of 14,876, the Boilermakers home court of Mackey Arena has a reputation of being a tough place for visiting teams.

But, Painter says, some of his best moments as a coach come when the team wins on the road. As the Boilers pull far enough ahead that the game is out of reach for the home team, Painter loves it when the crowd goes quiet.

Ironically, the Boilermaker coach was almost an Indiana Hoosier. That’s where most of his family went, but IU wanted him to go to an additional prep school after high school, so Painter went to Purdue.

Big 10 expansion

Painter says the expanded Big Ten, which is about to go to 18 teams, will be interesting. Television sets the schedule, he said.

“No one leaves the Big Ten,” he said, because it makes the most money with the best TV package.

Having played with and coached a lot of great Boilermakers, he was asked who would be his Jimmy Chitwood, the star player in the movie “Hoosiers.” Who takes that last shot to win the game?

That would be Glenn Robinson, the Big Dog. Painter played with Robinson when Matt was the Boilermaker point guard. While opposing teams would work to get the ball out of the hands of the other team’s star, Robinson had the multi-talented ability to make a shot, create a shot or drive to the basket.

Painter’s second pick would be current star Zach Edey. Edey, the current national player of the year, is returning to Purdue to play his senior season. He is a 7-foot-4 center. Painter was asked if he should move him away from the basket for more outside shots. That’s not very likely.

About the Hundred Club Founded in 1967, the Hundred Club of Kankakee County provides a number of benefits to aid first responders. Chief among those benefits is a payout to the surviving spouses of law enforcement and firefighters who have died while on duty or while actively employed. But the group has also provided scholarships for students studying for law enforcement and firefighting careers. It has supported the Crime Stoppers program and purchased equipment, including defibrillators and radios and scanners for the Illinois State Police, along for material for the Kankakee Valley Technical Rescue Team. The Hundred Club has 450 members. While the annual banquet is its major event, it also have a summer picnic. Dave Skelly is the current president. The group gives an annual award to a person who has served the organization. Mary Harrison, the secretary to the president, who has worked in that capacity for 23 years, was this year's president's award winner. The founding members of the group were George Ryan Sr., Thomas J. Ryan Jr., Richard B. Gibbs, Vaughan E. McMullen and William D. Gousset. All are now deceased except for former Gov. George Ryan. Other members who joined the first year were Don E. Mortell, Joseph G. Gianotti, Dr. B.E. Albright and Joseph I. Azzarelli. All are deceased except for Mortell. Over the years, the Hundred Club has brought in an array of national sports speakers, including Pete Rose, Lou Holtz, Bob Griese, Joe Theisman, Tommy LaSorda, Billy Martin, Woody Hayes and Mike Ditka.

