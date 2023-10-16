Bourbonnais officials learn special census count wouldn't be cheap

BOURBONNAIS — The clock is ticking for Bourbonnais village officials requesting the U.S. Census conduct a full special census.

When the results of the 2020 Census were released a year ago, it found the village had lost population by 467 people — from 18,631 to 18,164 — from the 2010 Census count.

Trustees learned how much it will cost the village.

“Sticker shock” is how village Finance Director Tara Latz described the amount quoted by Census officials — $526,698.

“I’m not sure where we would get that amount,” Latz said during last Wednesday’s finance committee meeting.

The funds would have to come from money already budgeted for Fiscal Year 2023-24, Latz said.

Census officials said the deadline for requesting the special count is Dec. 22 The loss in population means a loss in federal and state funding for the village.

Latz said a conservative estimated loss is $1.1 million in revenue from state income tax, local use tax, state cannabis excise tax and motor fuel tax.

Bourbonnais is not alone in population following the Census results.

Schore said at a recent Illinois Municipal League gathering, municipal leaders from across the state shared what their losses will be from the undercount.

“This is not only a community problem. It is a statewide problem,” Schore said. “The communities in the state got gypped.”

Schore said there were at least 467 houses built in the village between 2010 and 2020. Trustee Jeff Keast and Schore both said they felt the village would gain 1,800 in population.

Schore said there were areas in the village that were undercounted, including an area near Olivet Nazarene University where there are several apartment complexes used for student housing.

Due to the outbreak of COVID in March 2020, in-person classes were changed to online. Students went home after the campus closed.

If the special count is funded, it would be conducted in 2024. It would take another 12 to 18 months to get those results.

If the census shows an increase, the extra funds would only come from 2026 to 2030. The additional funding is not retroactive.

By then, the next census would be approaching.

“My question is how thorough are they going to be, Are they going to knock on every door?,” Keast said.