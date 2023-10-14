KLASEY: To Momence by bicycle in 1880

Today, a bicycle ride from Kankakee to Momence, via Illinois 17 and Eagle Island Road, would be a pleasant, scenic trip on smooth paved roads. Some 143 years ago, in 1880, such a trip would have qualified as an adventure requiring three hours of effort that tested the endurance of both rider and machine.

Such an adventurous ride (described as “The first cross-country trip in this section of the state on the new vehicle, the bicycle”) was undertaken on May 6, 1880, by two young Kankakee men, Arthur Holt and Walter Cobb.

The two “wheelmen,” as cyclists were called in those days, made their epic journey aboard an early type of bicycle with a huge front wheel four feet in diameter and a rear wheel about one-fourth that size. The machine was commonly called a “penny-farthing.”

That name originated in England, where two common coins were the large penny (the front wheel) and the considerably smaller farthing (the rear wheel). Another name for the bicycle was “boneshaker,” a reference to the rough quality of the ride, especially over unpaved roads.

A newspaper account describing the Kankakee-to-Momence journey appeared in the May 13, 1880, issue of the Kankakee Weekly Gazette. The author was almost certainly Holt, whose father, Charles, was the editor and publisher of the newspaper.

“The ride was made in a scalding sun, the day being the hottest of the present season, and over roads which were not adapted in their existing condition to bicycle riding,” wrote Holt. “The distance, by the river road (today, Eagle Island Road), is fourteen or fifteen miles [Everybody says it is about 14 miles, but the bicyclers known better: it is at least 70].”

Country roads in those days were seldom paved — the best had a gravel surface, but most were plain dirt or sand. Deep ruts left by horses’ hooves and the wheels of wagons and buggies were a major hazard to cyclists.

The article noted, “The wheel had to be held rigidly in position to keep it in the 12-inch horse track, and occasionally when the eye wavered, the muscles relaxed, or the ground sloped off to one side, the wheel would slip into the wagon track, the center of gravity would become suddenly displaced, and the rider would get off.”

The phrase “get off” in that description was a distinct understatement; most likely, the rider would “take a header,” flying over the front wheel and crashing to the ground.

“One rider took ‘headers’ at a couple of bridges,” Holt continued. “At one of them, nothing but Divine Providence and a strong fence prevented him and his machine from going down to the bed of the creek eight feet below.”

Some stretches of the road along the north side of the river were in such poor condition that the riders were forced to dismount and walk their bicycles until a smoother surface was encountered.

Holt complained that a low-lying section of road known as Perkins’ Lane was “a beastly piece of road, though it is within a mile of inexhaustible quantities of limestone which evenly distributed over the surface of the road, well-broken and covered with sand, would make a thoroughfare passable at the wettest times.”

Holt reported that he and Cobb “arrived at Momence in an overheated condition, but not at all fatigued …. The ride, with its frequent stops for breathing spells, lunch, sandwiched with falls and walks over rough places, etc., occupied three hours …. The machines proved their excellence by their uninjured condition, not a nut or bearing being loose.”

One of the “breathing spells” taken by the wheelmen was a stop at the Beebe schoolhouse in Aroma Township.

“Upon the polite invitation of the teacher, Miss Clara Mann,” wrote Holt, “the ‘tourists’ indulged in a rest, a fan and a cup of milk. Miss Mann has only seven pupils at present, but they are as bright-eyed, wide-awake-looking a group of lads and lasses as one will find in this part of the world.”

When the two intrepid wheelmen arrived in Momence, Holt noted, “The most astonished individual … was Ped Durham, now clerking in Durham’s bank. Ped is a rider himself, but has never yet attained to a cross-country run.”

(David “Ped” Durham actually was, in the late summer of 1879, the first person in Kankakee County to own a bicycle. He was the local sales agent for Columbia Bicycles, and probably had sold Holt and Cobb the bicycles they rode to Momence.)

The following day, the two cyclists returned from Momence to Kankakee aboard a four-wheeled vehicle, rather than their two-wheeled machines.

“The return trip … was made in one of Duvall’s wagons, the strong head-wind precluding the possibility of riding the bicycle even had the track been as smooth as a floor.”

Holt concluded his newspaper article with a look to the future: “The holiday was heartily enjoyed by at least one of the riders, who promises himself that he will repeat it at a future date, when the roads are in a bicycling condition.”

In the late 1880s, a new type of bicycle called a “safety” began replacing the “penny-farthing;” a decade later, the “safety” was the most widely used type of bicycle. What made the “safety” so popular?

Answer: The “safety” had two wheels of the same size, and was propelled by a chain drive connecting the pedals to the rear wheel (the penny-farthing was propelled by pedals attached directly to the large front wheel). The safety bicycle’s equal-sized wheels prevented the “head over heels” (header) accidents that were common with the penny-farthing design (thus the “safety” name). The new type of bicycle was easier to operate and more comfortable to ride, appealing to a larger number of potential riders, both men and women. By about 1900, “penny-farthing” bicycles had become museum pieces.