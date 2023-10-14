Fortitude welcomes overnight shelter bus, Night Fort, to county

BRADLEY — Jaws dropped, eyes welled and faces smiled.

Positive reactions were aplenty Thursday evening as the Night Fort — the overnight bus shelter through <a href="https://fortitudecommunityoutreach.org" target="_blank">Fortitude Community Outreach</a> — made its way into Kankakee County.

Outfitted in Florida, the bus left the Sunshine State on Tuesday morning and arrived in Illinois two days later.

Sitting in the parking lot of River Valley Christian Fellowship in Bradley — one of the spots that has offered itself for overnight parking for the bus — staff, volunteers and board members of Fortitude came to see the bus in person for the first time.

It was also the first time Fortitude Executive Director Dawn Broers was seeing the Fort.

“It’s surreal,” she said. “We’ve been working on this project since June. To see the design come to life … it’s pretty surreal.”

After plans for a brick-and-mortar shelter in the city of Kankakee fell through, the clock was ticking on what to do for the community’s homeless population when the cold weather rolled around.

The bus was the organization’s response.

The Night Fort — the third in the nation of its type — sleeps 19. Bunk beds with privacy curtains fill the bus.

The original plan was to have it sleep 20; but, in an effort to make it wheelchair accessible, it was reduced to 19 to include a bed that is ADA compliant. This feature makes The Night Fort the first bus in the nation to have such capabilities.

“This is a rare bus to provide wheelchair access,” Broers said, noting the original cost of the bus was about $150,000, but went up to $175,000 to include that capability.

The bus will allow overnight shelter for those in need. Individuals will board the bus at 9 p.m. each night, and then will leave in the morning.

There will be two full-time individuals that will cover the seven nights per week of operation, where they’ll work 10-hour shifts on three to four nights per week. The driver will act as a supervisor, so there will be no volunteers needed on the bus.

<strong>INITIAL REACTION</strong>

When longtime volunteer and shift lead employee Tiffany Neukomm stepped on the bus for the first time, her reaction was instantaneous.

“Oh my gosh!” were the first words out of her mouth.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Neukomm said. “This is really cool.”

Fellow Fortitude folk shared her excitement, as case manager Stephen Lockwood summed it up with: “I’m pretty mind blown.”

Desmond Cunningham, one of the bus’s drivers, said, “it’s amazing to me.”

He said he’s excited to get in the bus and check on the hands-on feel. Though he’s experienced with driving trucks, he said this particular vehicle “is a new ball game for me.”

The bus features a bathroom and plenty of storage underneath the interior. Each guest staying on the bus will have a padlocked footlocker to keep their items secure.

While this isn’t initially what Broers had in mind when the year began, she said “it’s the right thing for us right now.”

“Our hope is we can gain that approval in the community to accept us in a permanent location,” she said.

“We have all the components in Kankakee County to have stellar homeless services — people, funding, agencies. We just don’t have the places from which to do them.”

Broers said she hopes to have overnight visits start by the end of the month.

From 4-7 p.m. Sunday in the Column Garden of Gov. Small Memorial Park/Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, Fortitude Community Outreach will unveil the Night Fort overnight shelter bus to the community.

Tour the new emergency overnight accommodations for the area's homeless. Appetizers, charcuterie and beverages will be available and there will be new Fortitude T-shirts for sale.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FortitudeCommunityOutreach" target="_blank">facebook.com/FortitudeCommunityOutreach</a>.