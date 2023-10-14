CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Barries, area churches continue 32-year tradition of Harvest Sunday

For the past 32 years, area Catholic parishes have participated in Harvest Sunday — a food collection on the second Sunday of November, which aids several local food pantries.

And for the past 32 years, Ken and Michelle Barrie have been working hard alongside this project.

The Kankakee-based couple have been longtime parishioners of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, where the food collection began more than three decades ago.

“[It’s] a reminder and an awareness this time of year, as the season changes, to remind people of the need in the community,” said Ken, who has spent the last 41 years working with the church’s youth ministry which assists with the collection.

Though the process has changed since the pandemic — volunteers used to drop-off and pick-up bags door-to-door on specific routes — the collection still garners a large number of donations.

This is what’s most important as food insecurity continues to grow locally.

Michelle said, when they first started, they would count each collected item. Numbers would be in the thousands.

“We quit the counting because it doesn’t matter,” she said, noting what matters is food is donated to those in need despite any numerical value.

<strong>PROJECT’S HISTORY</strong>

Originally started as a program through the Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet, Harvest Sunday always has operated on the first two Sundays of November. The first Sunday, paper bags are passed out at parishes with collection information. The second Sunday, those bags are collected.

Ken, a retired 32-year Kankakee Post Office employee, said he likes to think of it as “the first Sunday is sowing the seed, the next Sunday is reaping the harvest.”

The food is collected between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. and, immediately after collection time, food pantries come and grab their share.

While volunteers try to peek into bags to see items such as diapers and baby food (which are prioritized to go to Harbor House), the bags stay packed and are divided between the participating food pantries.

Some of the pantries are housed within participating churches.

Ken and Michelle describe the process as “a massive undertaking” that is “very organized but totally chaotic.”

And they wouldn’t change a thing.

Married for 50 years, the couple has two sons who grew up volunteering with the church and with Harvest Sunday. One son is now a priest in Albuquerque, and the other is a police commander in Bourbonnais who still helps with the project.

The Barries, who are St. Anne residents, continue with this project because they know how important it is to the community.

“The number of food pantries we’re helping has grown; the need has grown over the years for the people [who] are food insecure and need help,” Michelle said.

<strong>THE POSITIVE SIDE</strong>

The project begins in October when the official Harvest Sunday flyer is developed, and youth ministry groups staple them to the paper bags for distribution in the coming weeks. These same youth ministry volunteers from various churches volunteer the day of the collection.

Ken has spent 41 years with the youth ministry as a volunteer and moved up to full time upon his 2005 retirement. He describes the collection as “a good object lesson” for the youth.

“I think they see how many people are in need and how many organizations are involved,” Michelle said of how it affects youth volunteers.

Ken added that, “as they are thanked … that touches them. They can see the Body of Christ in action,” with community and parishes coming together.

The concept of the Body of Christ in action is what keeps Ken coming back year after year.

“I just see it as the Body of Christ coming together to serve the Lord’s people; people coming together to see a need. The people [who] show up and work at these events, their better angels are with them. So, you see the hope and the positivity and the Spirit that comes forth ... [that] is the highlight for me.”

Michelle, who is in her fifth year as campus ministries director for Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and the former 10-year owner/operator of Children’s Corner Day Care in Bradley, agrees positivity is key in this project.

“To see the joy of the people who run the food pantries as they come up and grab the food and how thankful they are to the kids who collected this,” she said.

The couple said that, even if local community members don’t have a paper bag or are not involved in a parish, they are welcome to donate Nov. 12.

“We appreciate how they’re helping the people in our community who need the help right now,” Michelle said of donors.

Community members are invited to bring nonperishable food donations to Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, between noon and 2 p.m. Nov. 12.

Suggested donation items are anything nonperishable, including:

• Canned fruits and vegetables;

• Soups, chili, Spaghetti-O's;

• Tuna fish, canned meats;

• Peanut butter, jelly, cereals;

• Mac and cheese, pasta, pasta sauce;

• Paper products, soap, toothpaste;

• Baby food, diapers, wipes.