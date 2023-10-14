Ag survives early dry weather

HERSCHER — The early months of the 2023 growing season had a very ominous feel to it.

The lack of rain had many Kankakee County farmers thinking corn and soybean yields would be down.

Those were swirling in mid- to late-June.

Mother Nature, however, turned the water faucet back on, and a summer of abundant rains allowed the growing plants to rebound. As a result, a strong harvest — not up to the robust yields of 2022 — is being dumped into area grain elevators.

In the county, 200 bushels-per-acre corn is the norm as well as 65 bushels-per-acre soybeans.

And harvest is progressing well. Ag professionals are keeping fingers crossed that forecasted rain during the next week to 10 days can hold off in order to get a lion’s share of the harvest under roof.

Korbin Collins, Kankakee County Farm Bureau manager, said most county farmers have upwards of 50% of the soybean harvest completed. The corn harvest, on the other hand, has some work yet to do as 15% to 20% of the acreage has been harvested.

“It is certainly a lot better than expected based on the early summer weather,” Collins said.

Locally, the harvest kicked into gear about the third week of September. Outside of rain, farmers have been emptying their fields ever since.

<strong>‘PLEASANTLY SURPRISED’</strong>

One Herscher area farmer, Matt Perreault, who farms about 1,500 acres along with his father, said the rain is not entirely unwelcome. He noted a winter wheat field they planted is doing very well as a result of the water.

Perreault said he has perhaps 90% of his soybean harvest completed, but corn harvest has a long way to go. He said as of late this week less than 10% of corn has been combined.

“It’s been good bean-cutting weather, so we are getting the bean done,” he said. “The further we get into October, the shorter the sunlight. When beans are ready, you get them.”

Soybeans are a little more difficult to harvest in terms of needing dry weather. Corn can be harvested in less than perfect conditions. Soybeans, on the other hand, must be harvested when the grain is dry.

Perreault said the early summer dry conditions had ag people believing yields would be noticeably less. Though once the combines began eating through the acres, farmers have been pleased with the results.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised,” he said. “This has been one of our better soybean yields we’ve had.”

He said regionally, corn likely will fall into the 10-year yield averages. If those figures are reached, no one should be hurt.

“It’s safe to say there won’t be any crop insurance [used],” Perreault said.

Crop insurance is used to make up for short yields due to drought or flooding.

“The technology and engineering in these [seed] products is just amazing,” he said.

Perreault freely admitted he was a denier as summer turned to fall. He was not expecting the crop he has found.

“I had been in denial regarding the crop,” he said. “It just doesn’t make sense. It’s exciting.”

<strong>FINISH LINE IN SIGHT</strong>

If weather cooperates, Perreault believes the bulk of the Kankakee County harvest could be under roof by the first two weeks of November.

Rain, however, is in the 10-day forecast.

“If that happens a lot of farmers could be looking at Thanksgiving,” he said.

In nearby Ford County, farmer Bob Bradbury is putting the finishing touches on his 500-acre harvest. He estimated late this week he is 80% complete.

He said corn is coming in at 200 bushels and soybeans in the 60- to 70-bushel range, which is actually a somewhat stronger than 2022.

“We had some beneficial rains at the right time,” he said.

Knocking on wood, he thinks the harvest he started in early October may be wrapped up this coming week.

“It’s been nice,” Bradbury said. “I’ve had a few breakdowns. If all goes well, I think I’ll be done at about the same time as last year.”

Back in Kankakee County, Collins is pleased the harvest is progressing well. Having been appointed the new manager of the county’s farm bureau office replacing Chad Miller, she was concerned she might be blamed if things got rough this fall.

“It’s been a good harvest,” she said. “Things are going well.”