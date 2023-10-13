Thanksgiving meals available for Bradley residents

BRADLEY — Some 500 Thanksgiving meals will be given away by the Bradley village administration to village residents, regardless of income levels.

For the fourth year, the village will distribute a traditional holiday meal. Registration is required, and meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Registration for the holiday meal program began Tuesday.

The village allocates $30,000 to the program. The village also provides meals for Christmas and Easter during the year. The total cost for the three meal programs is $100,000.

To register for the meal basket giveaway email <a href="mailto:meals@bradleyil.org" target="_blank">meals@bradleyil.org</a> or call 815-936-5115. The program is being coordinated by Bradley Police Chief Don Barber.

Meal applications conclude on Nov. 3. The meals will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the former Carson’s men’s store at the Northfield Square mall.

Thanksgiving is Nov. 23.