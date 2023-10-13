2nd boxing showcase Saturday

The second John E. Gerard Boxing Showcase will be held Saturday at the Kankakee Valley Park District’s Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., in downtown Kankakee.

Doors open at 1 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at the door. Boxing begins at 3 p.m.

General admission costs $20 per person. Ringside seating is $40 per person. Children ages 8 and younger will be admitted for free.

The event is part of the USA Boxing program.

The event is held as a tribute to the late John Gerard, who was a longtime member of the Kankakee Police Department. He also served as the department’s acting police chief in the early 1990s.

He retired in September 1995 as the department’s deputy chief. He had been a member of the city’s force from May 1961 until his retirement. He died in July 2021.

Gerard also was well known for his work with area youth. He established his own boxing program, Gold Star Gym, in his west Kankakee garage, and hundreds of area youth trained there.

He spent countless hours mentoring and training youth, never asking for financial compensation. His commitment provided a safe and nurturing environment, offering alternatives to the streets and instilling in them valuable life skills.

The event helps aid Gerard’s son, David, in carrying on his father’s work at his own gym in Bradley, as more than 50 boxers train there.

In addition to boxing, the event also offers food and drinks.