State of the County addresses growth in Kankakee County

History is happening in Kankakee County.

To understand the significance of the strides being made, it helps to look to the past.

But for the future, expanding regional development was the theme of Tuesday’s State of the County presentation.

The annual program, hosted by the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, brought area leaders to the Chalfant Hall stage at Olivet Nazarene University for an opportunity to highlight ongoing developments as well as pending projects within the communities and within various organizations.

<strong>BRADLEY</strong>

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson kicked off his address talking about his devotion to the village. A village native, Watson recounted the village’s property tax rebate program [to the tune of $1.8 million]. He also provided updates on various village renovations, including parks and the Broadway streetscape.

The village received about $18 million in sales tax in 2022, and the money is being used to develop a proposed sports complex along St. George Road, immediately east of the Walmart store along Illinois Route 50.

For the complex, he said the village is interviewing construction managers this week and “hope to unveil what that facility will look like in late November.”

He said the investment will be about $33 million, and the village anticipates an annual return of the same amount. Watson then thanked the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau for the recent grant of $50,000 toward the complex.

Watson also discussed the recent news regarding a feasibility study for an approximate 3-acre, $70 million to $100 million indoor waterpark in the general area of the Northfield Square mall.

“What role we’ll play in that is undetermined,” he said, referring to the construction and management.

He then mentioned the recent annexation of the 160-acre Perry Farm Park into Bradley through a partnership with the Bourbonnais Township Park District, which will add the organization to the village’s business district.

“This will be a real jewel to the entire region once it’s been implemented,” Watson said.

In terms of events, the village is looking forward to the annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Dec. 1. For early June 2024, the village is planning an entertainment festival called 315 Festival “to bring nationally-known entertainment to the village of Bradley.”

<strong>BOURBONNAIS</strong>

The mainstay of Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore’s presentation was the development of the village’s $18.5 million, 11-acre Community Campus.

The campus is being designed based on feedback from sought-out activities from village residents.

“It’s showcasing the results of residents and local government working together,” Schore said.

The campus is slated to open in conjunction with the 2024 Bourbonnais Friendship Festival.

He teased two undisclosed developments that will create a new downtown district, noting the Community Campus will “serve as an economic development generator.”

Schore then said the upcoming village app is set to launch this fall.

“It takes a village to create a community,” he said.

Getting into numbers, he discussed the village’s infrastructure and investments, including:

• $9 million in sewer improvements;

• $74 million in bridge upgrades and road maintenance;

• $19 million projected for investment in the next 24 months;

• $750,000 local parks continued investment.

<strong>KANKAKEE</strong>

An updated logo for the city of Kankakee includes the words “city rising.” Mayor Chris Curtis went through how this is true but first said “you have to talk about the negative if you’re going to talk about the positive,” in reference to the violence in the city.

While he said this past summer “wasn’t the most ideal” in regard to shooting and homicides, statistics of such events have been declining.

Over the past five years, the number of shootings peaked in 2021 at 774. This has been coming back down into the 500s. The number of firearms recovered in that time frame averages about 150 per year.

Curtis knows the goal of having a community with zero shootings is impossible, so he’s setting a more realistic goal of wanting annual shootings not to exceed 250.

He said 25 new police offers have joined the force in the past two years [either as new positions or to replace retired officers]. Since Curtis took office in 2021, the fire department has gone from 57 to 61. He said two newly-ordered fire trucks will serve the department for 25 years.

In the past year, a total of 79 new businesses have opened in Kankakee.

Revitalization continues in the city as Interstate 57’s East Court Street interchange is set for a $96-million overhaul; the old bus terminal in south Kankakee along U.S. Route 45/52 will be demolished and replaced with a QuikTrip gas center; the Riverstone Convention Center is set for a substantial upgrade.

The riverwalk project has about $1 million left to fundraise in order to break ground in spring 2024.

On the subject of the river, the city will be bringing back the boat races on Labor Day weekend of 2024, a comment that was met with applause.

<strong>KANKAKEE COUNTY</strong>

Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler highlighted some of the county’s recent projects, including the new Kankakee County Animal Control facility, slated to open in spring 2024, the Kankakee County Courthouse renovations and working on the county’s own version of a property tax rebate through abatement.

<strong>SHERIFF/STATE’S ATTORNEY</strong>

Both Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe discussed the prevalence of domestic violence in the county.

Rowe stressed that, instead of victim blaming and asking, “Why don’t you just leave?” the public needs to come to terms with how to better understand the victim’s plight. He said Harbor House is a great resource — not only for those experiencing domestic violence — for those looking to be of support.

Downey said calls regarding domestic violence “skyrocketed to unprecedented levels” in 2021 and continues to be an issue.

However, he said, calls decreased by 22% in 2022, and the office expects an additional 11% decrease for 2023.

The news wasn’t all dour, as Rowe pointed to two accomplishments of the state’s attorney’s office, including opening a satellite office in Pembroke Township which allows residents easier access to services.

He also said that the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office is the only state’s attorney’s office in the nation to offer mentoring programs for court-involved youth.

Downey spoke of the bed-renting program at Jerome Combs Detention Center — where other counties pay taxes for inmates to be housed in Kankakee — saying the current 325 out-of-county inmates generate millions for the county.

During the presentationl, the subject of Gotion, the electric vehicle battery plant that's planned for Manteno, was mentioned.

Economic Alliance of Kankakee County CEO and Mayor of Manteno Tim Nugent discussed via video the 2,600 jobs that the plant would bring to the area.

"Our manufacturing sector is going to continue to increase," he said.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore noted that the plant is sparking increased prospects at the Bourbonnais Parkway exit of I-57 (where a $40-million warehousing complex is in progress as well as a Road Ranger Travel Center which could open yet this year).

Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler spoke in favor of the plant, saying "We gave Will County a casino, and we gave Will County a race track … there's no way I'm giving Will County 2,600 good jobs."