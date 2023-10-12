Southbound I-57 bridge replacement in Kankakee begins Friday

KANKAKEE — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the replacement of the southbound Interstate 57 bridges over Grinnell Road and the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Kankakee begins Friday, weather permitting. The bridges are 1 mile north of the Illinois Route 17 interchange (exit 312).

Closure of Grinnell Road between Stanford Drive and Eastgate Industrial Parkway will be necessary to accommodate the demolition and reconstruction of the new structures. All I-57 traffic has been shifted onto the new northbound bridges with one lane for southbound traffic and two lanes for northbound traffic.

The $23.5 million project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.