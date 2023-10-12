Bradley alley rehab continues, property tax rebate applications ready

BRADLEY — The rehabilitation of the alleyways in Bradley continues as the village board committed nearly $1 million for several blocks of reconstruction.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board, the board approved a $986,810 contract to rebuild five blocks of alleys in the village’s eastern portion, an area many might refer to as “old Bradley.”

Kankakee Valley Construction Co., of Kankakee, was the project’s lowest bidder.

The four other bids were:

• Tenco Excavating Inc., Bourbonnais — $1,009,846;

• Gallagher Asphalt Corp., Thornton — $1,052,719;

• Ruben E. Smith Construction and R&R Inc., Bradley — $1,074,943;

• Davis Concrete Construction Co., Monee — $1,195,301.

The project marks the fourth year on alley reconstruction. R&R Construction had been the contractor for the first three years.

With the project, the entire alley will be removed. An 8-inch layer of stone will be in place as the foundation and a 5-inch layer of asphalt will be put on top.

The reconstruction is designed to make the alleys last for decades as opposed to simply grinding down the surface and applying a new layer of asphalt, which stays in place for a much shorter period of time.

The upcoming project will consist of two blocks of alleyways being excavated and rebuilt between Euclid and Fulton avenues from East North Street on the north end to East Broadway Street on the south end.

Joel Greer, an engineer with the Bradley engineering firm, MG2A, which provides engineering services to the village, said the goal is to have these two blocks completed by late November.

The three other blocks of alleyway between Liberty and Duncan streets on the north and south sides and from North Kinzie and North LaSalle avenues on the east and west sides, is expected to be completed in the summer 2024.

The work for 2024 will take longer to begin as ComEd will need to relocate several utility poles.

<strong>PROPERY TAX REBATES</strong>

For the third year, Bradley will be rebating property taxes to residents until the end of March.

Mayor Mike Watson said the village will rebate about $2.2 million during this time frame. Property owners must complete an application to receive the rebate.

As in past years, the rebate is for only the village’s portion of a property owner’s tax bill. The rebate does not include taxes paid to governmental bodies such as school districts, library districts, Kankakee County nor Kankakee Community College.

It typically takes up to 45 days for the village administration to process a rebate. Residents are notified when the rebate is ready to be picked up.

Application forms are available on the village website or at village hall. Applications also will be part of the village’s sewer bill mailing this month.