4 Shapiro staff members put on administrative leave

KANKAKEE — Four Shapiro Developmental Center staff members accused of wrongdoing have been put on administrative leave pending investigation, the Illinois Department of Human Services confirmed.

Illinois State Police said they are investigating an allegation of resident abuse by Shapiro staff.

State police said they responded Sept. 30 to the facility, located at 100 E. Jeffery St., on the south side of Kankakee.

State police said no other information is available at this time.

In July, ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network with Lee Enterprises and Capitol News Illinois published a story about other abuse cases which occurred at the seven developmental centers run by the state, including Shapiro.

In 2020, a Shapiro patient was found with U-shaped markings and dark bruising on his chest, back, arms, legs and genitals, according to the story.

After an investigation, a worker was charged and pleaded guilty in 2022 to misdemeanor battery and received 12 months of court supervision. The worker was fired from Shapiro, but neither state police nor IDHS’s inspector general were able to determine the cause of the patient’s more extensive injuries, the story said.

<strong>SEPTEMBER INCIDENT</strong>

Last month, a resident of Shapiro was found holding onto the rail of the South Washington Avenue bridge.

Kankakee police rescued the woman after she let go of the railing and went into the Kankakee River.

The 31-year-old woman was reported missing by state police.

<strong>SEXUAL ABUSE</strong>

In January, Richard E. Jacklin, a Catholic priest, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Kankakee County court after being convicted of sexually assaulting a Shapiro Developmental Center resident in 2017.

Jacklin was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and sexual misconduct during his jury trial in September 2022.

Formerly a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Goodrich and a longtime assistant at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee, Jacklin was a contracted employee of Shapiro when the assault took place on Oct. 31, 2017.