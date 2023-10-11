Road closure in Bourbonnais set to last 2 weeks

BOURBONNAIS — Effective Friday, Stratford Drive East will be closed except for local traffic from Illinois Route 102 (Main Street NW) southerly to Fox Trail Drive. The closure allows for the installation of a new storm sewer for the Village Green/Community Campus Project.

Stratford Drive East will reopen starting from Illinois Route 102 southerly as the construction is completed.

Weather permitting, the anticipated date for reopening is Oct. 27. The village of Bourbonnais will provide updates of an extension.

For any questions regarding this project, contact the Public Works Department at 815-937-0817.