Manteno residents hire law firm to fight Gotion

KANKAKEE — More than 100 residents are putting their money behind legal action in an attempt to block the hi-tech battery manufacturing site slated for Manteno.

During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board meeting, Manteno resident Annette LaMore said a fundraising campaign to hire a law firm to challenge the proposed Gotion development is underway.

Anti-Gotion citizens pooled their resources to hire a Minneapolis, Minn.-based law firm to represent them. LaMore said $17,000 was pledged during the first meeting.

LaMore said the firm contacted them regarding their attempt to fight Gotion.

“They offered their services to us,” she said. “Well, we had to come up with $20,000, and we did that within a few more days.”

The legal firm was not named.

“We know this is a bad thing for our community,” LaMore said. “It’s going to change Manteno drastically. … Plus, we don’t want it. We don’t want 2,600 people who God knows where they’re going to come from. A lot of them are going to come from China.”

LaMore and two others from Manteno spoke against the Gotion hi-tech battery manufacturing site.

Gotion is turning the former Kmart distribution center on South Spruce Street in Manteno into a lithium battery factory. The $2 billion project will create about 2,600 jobs with an average salary of $55,000. It’s projected to be in operation in 2024.

LaMore, 74, is concerned about the health and safety of residents and how the factory will adversely change the village of Manteno. She was asking the board to rescind its vote, which OK’d the intergovernmental agreement on capping the property tax once the facility’s assessed value reaches $2 million in revenue.

“There has been no discussion with the people [of Manteno],” she said in her quest to get more information about the plant.

Bob Forsythe, of Manteno, also spoke and asked the board to rescind its vote.

“Because in your heart, you guys know this isn’t good for Illinois,” he said. “It’s not good for the nation. It’s not good for Manteno.”

In response, county board member Steve Hunter, of Kankakee, said there is information about Gotion on the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County’s website. The Economic Alliance has posted an informational video about Gotion, as well as answers to eight frequently asked questions about the project.

“I vote on facts and data as opposed to hyperbole, fallacious allegations which are not predicated upon facts,” he said.

Hunter went on: “It’s my understanding that the village of Manteno is sending individuals overseas, the Economic Alliance is sending people overseas, KCC is sending personnel overseas to check out the Gotion plant. I was hoping that maybe those individuals who spoke would have that information and also do some research regarding this particular matter.”

Hunter added he has a positive emotional attachment to Manteno, as his father worked at the former Manteno State Hospital.

“I think the Manteno State Hospital may have been the largest state mental health facility in the world at one point,” he said. “It’s my understanding that when that was proposed, there were some naysayers regarding that particular development.

“… I was one of the beneficiaries of that particular facility. My dad was a microbiologist, he ran the lab there, and he earned a living in order to send my brother and I to college. My brother later became an attorney.”

Board Chairman Andy Wheeler reminded those who commented that the only part the county had in the project was approving the intergovernmental agreement on tax revenue.

“We have nothing to do with zoning or siting or any part of that within this body,” he said. “That is purely a Manteno jurisdictional issue.”

Wheeler added the county will receive $5.2 million from the state in training people who will be employed at the factory.

“I personally support [the project], and that may anger some people, but I’m being honest with you,” he said. “All we agreed to was to increase what taxes is on that property by a million dollars.”