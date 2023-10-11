Bradley's second marijuana shop nears opening

BRADLEY — Bradley is about to become a village with two recreational marijuana dispensaries.

Already home to Phili Dispensary, 1300 Locke Drive, which opened in May, the village’s second recreational retail marijuana business, Green Releaf Dispensary, 1660 Illinois Route 50, the former home of Pier 1 Imports, could be opened before year’s end.

Green Releaf owner Jay Patel, who is based in Columbia, Mo., said plans are that he will open his ninth recreational marijuana store as early as mid- to late-November, depending on when he gains final licensing from the Illinois Department of Finances and Regulations.

Patel has outlets in Troy, Columbia, Mexico, Nevada, Moberly, Lee’s Summit and Liberty, Mo. He also has a location in Dayton, Ohio.

He acknowledged the development in Bradley has been slow.

“It’s taken a long time. Totally. We are ready to get it done,” he said after gaining the extension.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, the board extended by one year the special use permit Patel gained in September 2021.

According to the originally granted special use permit, the location had to be in operation within two years.

However, Patel, Green Releaf CEO, has missed that deadline, but the special use ordinance had a provision in it that stated if there was good cause to extend it, an additional year could be granted by approval of the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission and the Bradley Village Board.

The planning board, by a 7-0 vote, extended the permit last week. The village board followed suit with a 5-0 vote.

Patel said work on the about 4,000-square-foot site is in the finishing stages. He said delays were largely due to getting needed approvals from the state.

Green Releaf will be the third recreational marijuana business within the Kankakee-Bradley-Bourbonnais region. In addition to Phili Dispensary, the third site is on Kankakee’s east side, Aroma Hill, immediately east of the soon-to-be-opened Ricky Rockets Fuel Center.

Patel is crossing his fingers in hopes of gaining his permit before the end of the year.

Regarding competition from the Phili, he did not seem overly concerned. He said like-businesses often are near one another, and he will see what works well for Phili.

The site will employ 10 to 15 full- and part-time workers.