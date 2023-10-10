Village of Crete fire chief dies at 54

Village of Crete Fire Chief James Muirhead (Courtesy of the village of Crete)

WILL COUNTY — The village of Crete and its fire department are mourning the loss of Chief James “JP” Muirhead, who passed away Thursday after a battle with cancer.

The 54-year-old spent 34 years as a firefighter and took the office of fire chief for the Crete Township Fire Protection District in July 2022.

Muirhead began his career as a paid-on-call firefighter for Matteson Fire Department. In 1993 he moved to Crete and the Crete Township Fire Protection District, where he spent 11 years and attained the rank of lieutenant. He also worked at Riverdale Fire Department, serving as its deputy chief for three years.

Matteson Fire Department Chief Michael Bacon released a statement during the weekend regarding Muirhead’s passing.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Fire Chief James ‘JP’ Muirhead, a dedicated firefighter who faithfully served the fire service community for 34 years.

“Chief Muirhead’s commitment to the fire service was unmatched. He dedicated his life to protecting and serving others, always putting the safety of our community above his own. His leadership and professionalism inspired all who had the pleasure of working alongside him.

“Not only was Chief Muirhead an exceptional firefighter, but he was also a beloved friend, mentor, instructor and family member. He will be deeply missed by his firefighting family, friends and the communities he served.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Chief Muirhead’s family during this difficult time. We share in their grief and offer our support in any way that we can.

“The legacy of Chief James ‘JP’ Muirhead will forever live on in our memories. His selfless dedication and unwavering commitment to keeping our communities safe will never be forgotten.

“Rest in peace, Chief Muirhead. You have served us well, and we are forever grateful.”

Muirhead is survived by his wife, Katelyn, and children, Evelyn and Walter.

There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. today at Crete Reformed Church, 24755 S. Country Lane, Crete.