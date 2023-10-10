Illinois' tourism aids the state's economic growth

BRADLEY — Tourism in the state of Illinois in 2022 had a banner year.

There was a record $308 million in hotel revenues, and there were 111 million travelers who came to visit Illinois.

Kristin A. Richards, director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, pointed out those facts while addressing a statewide gathering of officials who work and run county and area community visitors’ bureaus Thursday.

“It didn’t happen by chance,” Richards said of the two numbers.

“It is because of all of you in this room and our tourism partners across the state.”

About 80 were in attendance at the two-day fall meeting of the Illinois County Convention and Visitor Bureaus, hosted by Visit Kankakee County, the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The organization did its part in helping with those statewide totals.

Visit Kankakee County recently announced the area generated a local economic impact of $171.6 million and contributed to an increase in visitor spending across Illinois in 2022.

In addition, this boost in tourism contributed $6.6 million in local tax revenue while directly supporting 1,229 jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry, according to the latest data provided by Tourism Economics, a global tourism research firm, which measures the number of visitors as well as their effect on Illinois’ economy during the 2022 calendar year.

Tourism drives economic development. It has the power to not only attract visitors but to also attract large-scale job generators, Richards added.

Tourism creates jobs for hard-working Illinoisans and has the power to help communities.

“DCOE supports many facets of economic development across the state. But nothing highlights the true beauty, the hidden gems, natural wonders and our state’s full potential quite like the role your agency plays in supporting our destination’s economy,” Richards said.

“DCOE tourism professionals and tourism programs combine with the energy and dedication you have for your communities to form an unstoppable force.

“There is no economic development without a thriving tourism industry. There is no thriving tourism industry without each of you. We really see this as an ecosystem that relies on one another,” Richards said.

“Tourism is a catalyst for economic growth in Illinois,” Visit Kankakee County Executive Director Nicole Gavin said.

“Support of our state bureaus positively impacts economic growth, and the ripple effect affects our entire region’s broader visitor economy and hospitality industry.”

Richards also made a point to thank ICCVB Board of Directors Chairman Dave Herrell.

“Dave Herrell was among the first to reach out to me when I started as director in January. That has not gone unnoticed,” Richards said.

<strong>NEW BRANDING</strong>

During the luncheon, ICCVB Marketing Illinois Committee Chairman Krisilee Murphy unveiled the organization’s new branding and logo.

ICCVB will be known as Illinois Destinations Association.

In the next couple of months, it will be rolled out along with its new website. It includes links to all member organizations’ websites.

Gavin said the new branding better states what they are about.

“I think it streamlines and highlights the focus for Illinois Destinations Association and the simple name makes it clear for anyone who sees it,” Gavin said. “The ability to view each destination marketing organization is a win.

“We are all excited to be working together and seeing such a great impact for our state.”