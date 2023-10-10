Bradley Fire Department receives two grants totaling nearly $250K

BRADLEY — Through two grant presentations last week, the Bradley Fire Department is $248,645 closer to new life-saving equipment.

The Bradley Fire Department has received grant funding in the amount of $204,533 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The funding will be used to purchase new Self Contained Breathing Apparatus, commonly called Air Packs. The new SCBA will replace the current equipment which is over 15 years old and no longer meets NFPA standards.

The grant application was submitted last year, and the award was announced by Congresswoman Robin Kelly. She was able to personally deliver the award check to the village of Bradley last Monday.

The FEMA AFG program provides grant funding opportunities to fire and EMS agencies across the United States. This funding allows these agencies to purchase needed equipment that is typically cost prohibitive with annually received tax revenue.

According to a news release, the Bradley Fire Department has been vigilant in applying for all available grant funding to ensure the best equipment and resources is provided to personnel.

The new SCBA will be the most recent design available and is estimated to be in service for a minimum of 15 years. The state-of-the-art SCBA allows firefighters to enter dangerous environments such as burning buildings, oxygen deficient and hazardous materials exposed areas for both victim rescue and incident mitigation.

As of receipt of this grant, the Bradley Fire Department has answered almost 3,000 emergency calls this year. Bradley is one of only four career fire agencies in Kankakee County. The addition of this equipment will prepare personnel to answer the consistent increase in demand for service each year.

<strong>FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION</strong>

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation announced the award of a $44,112 grant to the Bradley Fire Department to ensure first responders have the necessary equipment to keep community members, and themselves, safe.

The grant will be used to purchase a Zoll X Series Monitor/Defibrillator and its accessories, fulfilling a critical need within the department.

“On behalf of the department and its members, I want to thank the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Bradley for recognizing our needs and awarding funding to provide this equipment,” said Deputy Chief Mike Whalen in a news release. “Providing first responders with the right tools is crucial for them to successfully do their jobs.”

The new Zoll Monitor/Defibrillator will be used to provide immediate 12 Lead Cardiac Rhythm Analysis, including breathing, blood pressure and pulse oximetry readings. The analysis of these vitals will be utilized to provide immediate, life-saving care to patients experiencing medical emergencies.

The monitor/defibrillator can be used to provide life-saving defibrillation during cardiac arrest as well as cardiac pacing and cardiac rhythm conversion. Having the appropriate tools on hand makes all the difference in allowing first responders to effectively serve their communities and save lives.

For more information on Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, go to <a href="https://www.FirehouseSubsFoundation.org" target="_blank">FirehouseSubsFoundation.org</a>.