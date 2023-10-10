Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial remembers local fire personnel

On the east corner of the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn sits a stone memorial wall. Thousands of drivers go past it every day, many likely not knowing its significance.

This is the memorial of the area’s fallen firefighters. Eight names are etched into the wall of those who have perished in the line of duty.

Friday morning, a sizable group gathered to remember these eight — and to honor other first responders — during the annual Kankakee County Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service.

This event had been held for years but stopped for a time when there was a change in personnel. In 2017, Danielle Dugan, administrative assistant with the Bradley Fire Department, led the charge to bring it back.

“Her heart is in fire service,” said Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche, following the ceremony.

“It’s important,” Dugan said by way of expressing her willingness to bring it back.

“It’s heartwarming to know people still honor our firefighters,” LaRoche said.

This proved true as more than 50 people — including area fire and police personnel, active and retired, along with local leaders and residents — gathered on the lawn on a chilly fall morning.

The ceremony began with the posting of the colors by the Momence Honor Guard, directed by Bill Cotter, a veteran of the United States Navy.

Kankakee Fire Lieutenant Jed Beaupre sang the National Anthem; Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis led the Pledge of Allegiance; and Rev. Tim Perry, president of Nationwide Chaplains, gave an opening prayer.

Welcoming remarks were given by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

Rowe said that it’s not just homes that fire personnel protect.

“You save hearts, you save memories, you save lives.”

He then mentioned that the community needs to work better together, through use of knowledge and referendums, to help keep fire protection districts staffed and equipped.

Retired Bourbonnais Township Fire Protection District Chief Ed St. Louis took to the podium to present a memorial speech honoring David Pollack, a firefighter and paramedic with Wilmington Fire Protection District. Pollack passed away last month following a motorcycle accident.

Sharing his story, St. Louis said, was a way of honoring first responders who may not have passed in the line of duty but still gave their all to their profession.

A wreath ceremony followed the remarks where family members of fallen firefighters were brought to the front to be presented with flowers upon their relative’s roll call.

Tricia Taylor, of Kankakee, daughter of fallen Otto Township firefighter Michael Taylor, said “it’s amazing” that people continue to show up year after year to remember the lives that were lost.

“It’s nice everybody comes to show support,” she said. “I wish I’d been coming longer.”

Once the flowers were dispersed, Limestone Township Fire Protection District Lieutenant Aaron Hubly and Manteno Community Fire Protection District Firefighter Noah Hubly gave a reading of “The Fallen Firefighter.”

A reading of “The Firefighter’s Prayer” — which is also etched into the memorial wall — was given by Bourbonnais Township Fire Protection District Firefighter/EMT Bill Haas.

The bell speech — led by LaRoche and Kankakee Fire Deputy Chief Adam Heid — was accompanied by the ringing of the bell which honors the fallen.

Closing out the ceremony was a performance of “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes by Lisa Brown, and “Taps” on trumpet by Eric Penrod.

“As you go forward today, keep those fallen firefighters in your hearts and your minds and never pass up an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to [first responders],” Rowe said.

The eight names etched onto the memorial wall include:

• Firefighter Arthur A. Steirs, Kankakee Fire Department — Dec. 17, 1921

• Firefighter Lawrence M. Thornburg, Aroma Fire Department — March 21, 1958

• Firefighter Edwin Anderson, Aroma Fire Department — June 3, 1958

• Firefighter Robert E. Dabbs, Reddick Fire Department — Oct. 7, 1964

• Firefighter Michael D. Taylor, Otto Township Fire Department — April 16, 1982

• Firefighter Bruce F. Spaulding, Bourbonnais Fire Department — April 26, 2003

• Chief Matthew P. Hubly, Kankakee Township Fire Department — Feb. 7, 2008

• Lieutenant Frank W. Fouts, V, Kankakee City Fire Department — July 1, 2010