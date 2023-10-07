What does the future of unions look like?

For seven days, unionized members of the CSL Behring Kankakee workforce walked off of the job, grabbed a picket sign and marched along Illinois Route 50.

The 738 members of the United Chemical Workers Local 498-C union were not happy with a proposed three-year labor contract in terms of its protecting their future job security.

So after overwhelmingly rejecting the first offer from CSL management, they went on strike.

After walking out at 11 p.m. Sept. 27, workers reported back to their jobs beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday after union members voted Wednesday — by a 378-320 vote [54% in favor], the Daily Journal has learned — to accept the new pact.

Whether labor can claim victory, or whether management felt it gained a settlement allowing it to move forward on firm fiscal ground, can be debated.

What cannot be debated is the fact that a walkout by union membership at a Kankakee County manufacturing site is something which had not been seen here for years.

And there is one very good reason why this was such an unfamiliar sight for motorists passing by the 138-acre CSL plant. Organized labor does not exist in the levels it once did.

According to labor statistics, union labor in manufacturing businesses such as CSL represent only 6.8% of the workforce, or about one union member for every 20 workers.

In the 1970s, the percentage hovered at 30%. It the mid 1950s, it was 34%, said Barry Eidlin, a labor expert and sociology professor at McGill University in Montreal. Eidlin studies union labor trends in Canada and United States.

While unionization is more prevalent in the public sector — upwards of 30% in state and federal government as well as the postal service and 38% in elementary and secondary education — it lags far behind in industry.

In recent days, the 650 tenured faculty at Illinois State University filed papers with the Illinois Education Labor Relations Board expressing their intent to unionize.

<strong>GROWING TREND</strong>

“Strikes are something workers used to do,” Eidlin said. “Now we’re seeing more of it. Anyone can tell you about grievances they may have at work. It’s one thing to talk about, it’s another thing to do something about it.”

Vehicles honked horns, waved and shouted support to CSL’s striking workers as they walked the picket line on the east side of the plant.

The public is demonstrating they stand behind striking workers. That behavior is also breaking away from past trends.

Non-union people once took exception to their union counterparts, Eidlin said.

“In the 1980s and the 1990s the attitude was often ‘Why should they get that? I don’t get that.’” he said. “They were viewed as greedy workers out for themselves.

“Now it’s ‘Wow! They are taking a stand. Maybe we should, too.’”

Workers now see it as a way to help themselves, he said.

“’If they can win that, maybe I can get some of that, too,’” Eidlin said.

But with the decades-long regression of organized labor, it will take years, if ever, to return to such levels of union representation.

<strong>UNIONIZATION NOT EASY</strong>

Could union representation return to levels of the 1970s? Doubtful, Eidlin admits. He said 10% would be a lofty goal. He described such a resurgence in the U.S. as “massive.”

“It’s not unrealistic, but it’s a very heavy lift,” he said of achieving such levels. “It will take a huge upswing. It would have to be part of a revival of the labor movement.”

Don Daake, a former Olivet Nazarene University business instructor and a Daily Journal business columnist, noted unionization has dramatically dropped since its heyday of the 1950s when upwards of one-third of U.S. labor were union members.

“And these days, it’s sort of like you have a union and you have a company that tries to work together, it can be a good thing for both the company and the union because that way, the company is not having to negotiate it with every individual,” Daake said. “On the other hand, it’s a very difficult world today.”

Looking from the outside of the CSL situation, Daake said CSL had obviously been looking at its own financials during labor talks. The company feels pressure, he said, as its stocks have declined within the past year.

Cost control is an obvious concern, Daake said of CSL.

Daake said many organizations outsource work in an effort to reign in expenses. CSL is not alone in that practice, he said.

Eidline and Daake noted unionization increased in 2022. Union membership in the U.S. increased by 200,000.

Unionization has grown in companies such as Amazon.

But Daake doesn’t know if manufacturing unionization will grow in a significant way.

He doesn’t share Eidline’s belief that manufacturing-based unions will grow to that 10% plateau.

“So I think the industrial unions are probably going to decrease as a percentage over time,” Daake said.

<em>Daily Journal reporter Chris Breach contributed to this story.</em>

In 2022, the union membership rate fell by 0.2 percentage points to 10.1% — the lowest on record; making it the second year in a row that the union rate fell.

According to NPR statistics from earlier this year, only one in 10 American workers is now in a union, down from nearly one in three back in the 1950s.

Though the number of American workers in unions grew in 2022 — by approximately 200,000 — it was offset by the number of non-union jobs growing even faster.

The majority of Americans, 58%, said long-term decline in share of workers represented by unions is bad for the U.S. based on a spring survey by PEW Research. Sixty-one percent said that it is bad for working people.

• In total for the country, 20% said it was "very bad"; 38% said "somewhat bad"; 28% said "somewhat good"; and 10% said "very good."

• Of those who identify as Republican or lean Republican, 7% said it was "very bad"; 32% said "somewhat bad"; 39% said "somewhat good"; and 17% said "very good."

• Of those who identify as Democrat or lean Democrat, 33% said it was "very bad"; 43% said "somewhat bad"; 17% said "somewhat good"; and 4% said "very good."

• In total for working people, 22% said it was "very bad"; 39% said "somewhat bad"; 26% said "somewhat good"; and 11% said "very good."

• Of those who identify as Republican or lean Republican, 8% said it was "very bad"; 36% said "somewhat bad"; 35% said "somewhat good"; and 17% said "very good."

• Of those who identify as Democrat or lean Democrat, 35% said it was "very bad"; 41% said "somewhat bad"; 18% said "somewhat good"; and 5% said "very good."

The findings reiterate that it's more likely for those identifying as Democrats to support unions over those identifying as Republicans.

• The union membership rate of public-sector workers (33.1%) continued to be more than five times higher than the rate of private-sector workers (6.0%);

• The highest unionization rates were among workers in protective service occupations (34.6%) and in education, training and library occupations (33.7%);

• Men continued to have a higher union membership rate (10.5%) than women (9.6%). The gap between union membership rates for men and women has narrowed considerably since 1983 (the earliest year for which comparable data are available), when rates for men and women were 24.7% and 14.6%, respectively;

• Black workers remained more likely to be union members than white, Asian or Hispanic workers;

• Nonunion workers had median weekly earnings that were 85% of earnings for workers who were union members ($1,029 versus $1,216). (The comparisons of earnings in the BLS news release are on a broad level and do not control for many factors that can be important in explaining earnings differences);

• Among states, Hawaii and New York had the highest union membership rates (21.9% and 20.%, respectively), while South Carolina and North Carolina had the lowest (1.7% and 2.8%, respectively).