KLASEY: Disease decimated our elms

The American elm, a stately tree growing up to 40 feet in height, was the preferred shade tree in much of America during the first half of the 20th century.

In the older neighborhoods of cities like Kankakee, graceful elms lined the streets, their branches interlocking overhead to turn the thoroughfares into green, leafy arcades. Each autumn, the elm leaves would turn a rich gold hue, then fall to be gathered at the curb and burned. The nostalgic aroma of burning leaves carried the message that winter would soon arrive.

In the summer of 1954, some local homeowners began noticing unwelcome changes in their American elm trees. The leaves of one or more branches were wilting and yellowing, then falling prematurely, although the rest of the tree appeared healthy. A plant pathologist from the Illinois Natural History Survey was called in, and on July 1, the Kankakee Daily Journal delivered some bad news to the community.

Under the headline, “Deadly Disease Hits Elm Trees in Area,” the newspaper reported, “A small beetle is leaving a wake of dying elm trees in the Kankakee area as it spreads one of the newest and deadliest tree diseases in Illinois. The bark beetle, only an eighth of an inch long, is the carrier for Dutch elm tree disease which can kill a large healthy elm tree in just a year.”

Dr. Richard Campana of the Natural History Survey told the Journal he had obtained positive proof of the disease on June 29 when test culture results were received.

“We feel the disease has been in Kankakee before this year, and it is well established in the community,” Campana told the newspaper.

The deadly fungus that is passed from diseased trees to healthy ones by the bark beetle was first detected on the East Coast in 1928, and spread westward, reaching southern Illinois in 1950. By 1954, it had moved northward into 40 Illinois counties, including Kankakee.

The American elm species is highly susceptible to the fungus disease, while the less common Chinese and Siberian elm species are considered “highly resistant.”

The Journal’s July 4 edition delivered a disheartening report on the scope and seriousness of the elm disease.

“The great majority of the trees in this area are American elm and the average age of the trees lining the city streets is 30 to 40 years old …. Unless immediate steps are taken to control the disease, the 12,000 to 15,000 elm trees in the Kankakee-Bradley area are doomed …. Once a tree becomes even slightly infected with the disease, it is lost and the only way the disease can be prevented from spreading is to spray the neighboring trees and completely remove the infected tree.”

A publication of the Illinois Natural History Survey described the procedure for destroying a diseased tree once it is cut down.

“This involves burning all bark, branches, and twigs from diseased trees, and spraying all logs with DDT in oil before burning them.”

The publication noted that healthy trees should be sprayed in early spring and mid-summer to control bark beetles and prevent infection by the fungus, but cautioned that, “The spraying will not cure a diseased tree.”

As reports of dead and dying trees mounted, it became obvious that local communities were involved in a war — without, in most cases, the funds needed to mount a counterattack. The city of Kankakee, with some 8,000 endangered elms lining its streets, had no room in its budget for a spraying and removal program.

Neither did Kankakee Township nor the village of Bradley. Some taxing bodies, such as Kankakee Valley Park District and Kankakee School District 111, were able to carry out limited programs.

A committee of Kankakee area political and business leaders held a meeting on July 20 to explore ways of combatting the elm disease problem.

“The committee … today called upon private citizens to organize a fight against the tree blight until governmental agencies can obtain funds for a more permanent program,” reported the Kankakee Daily Journal on July 21.

The committee proposed forming neighborhood groups to hire private spraying companies, noting, “The cost would be less than if each individual resident had his own trees sprayed.”

Also suggested was the creation of neighborhood work parties to cut down and burn infected trees.

By the end of August, more than 6,000 trees in the city of Kankakee had been sprayed by individuals or neighborhood groups, and the first steps had been taken toward a city plan that would fight Dutch elm disease and replace trees that had been removed and destroyed.

On Sept. 7, the Kankakee City Council approved an ordinance setting a .05% tax to generate funds to battle Dutch elm disease and create a long-range forestry program for the city. A referendum establishing the proposed tax would be held Nov. 2.

Voters rejected the forestry program tax, unfortunately, by a 5,076 to 3,522 margin. Kankakee Sixth Ward Alderman Gerald Mark called the vote a “tremendous disappointment,” and told the Daily Journal, “I hope that individual property owners will do their utmost to protect elm trees on their own property and those on city property as well.”

Sadly, the efforts of individuals and groups of residents to stop the spread of Dutch elm disease in the community were not sufficient. Within a decade or so, ranks of American elm trees no longer shaded the streets of Kankakee and surrounding towns.

Local trivia In September 1959, Dutch elm disease brought down a tree in Kankakee that was believed to be the largest American elm in Illinois. Where was it located? Answer: The tree, 80 feet tall and an estimated 135 years old, was located in Governor Small Memorial Park, between the Kankakee County Museum and the Dr. A.L. Small Historic Home. It had first shown symptoms of the disease in 1957; in the summer of 1959, the disease progressed rapidly, killing the giant tree in a period of two weeks. When the tree was felled and hauled away to be burned, its stump measured six feet in diameter.

In September 1959, Dutch elm disease brought down a tree in Kankakee that was believed to be the largest American elm in Illinois. Where was it located?

Answer: The tree, 80 feet tall and an estimated 135 years old, was located in Governor Small Memorial Park, between the Kankakee County Museum and the Dr. A.L. Small Historic Home. It had first shown symptoms of the disease in 1957; in the summer of 1959, the disease progressed rapidly, killing the giant tree in a period of two weeks. When the tree was felled and hauled away to be burned, its stump measured six feet in diameter.