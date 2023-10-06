Regatta returns! After 10 years, an event is set for 2024

KANKAKEE — Boat racers, start your engines!

After a 10-year absence, the former Labor Day weekend tradition in Kankakee will return late summer 2024 when the Kankakee River Valley Regatta Powerboat Races returns.

The event was last held on Labor Day weekend of 2013.

The three-day event will begin on Friday, Aug. 30, and conclude on Sunday, Sept. 1. Practice rounds will take place on Friday; qualifying races will occur on Saturday; and the championship finals will be held on Sunday.

In past regattas, the championship races were held on Monday. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said he wanted volunteers and organizers to have the holiday off.

The regatta event is a joint partnership of five organizations: City of Kankakee, Kankakee Valley Park District, Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.

The event will likely cost $100,000 to put on, including prize money. A $25,000 grant through the CVB has been awarded. The hope is sponsorships, gate receipts, vendor fees and boat racer entry fees will bring the event to an even balance.

The regatta had been a Labor Day weekend staple for about 30 years.

Curtis said he and Dayna Heitz, executive director of the park district, have been in pursuit of bring back the regatta for about 10 months.

He said bringing back the race was one of his goals when he took office as mayor in 2021.

“We are overjoyed to welcome back the Kankakee River Regatta to our city after an extended hiatus,” Curtis said. “This has been a goal that I wanted to make happen since becoming mayor.

“This event has a special place in the hearts of our residents and we look forward to showcasing the beauty of the Kankakee River.”

Curtis noted river depths were checked this summer to make sure the event could be held. The river has issues with sand building up on the river bed which causes the water depth to lessen.

The organizations are expected to sign a long-term contract with the boat racing organization, the American Power Boat Association. The goal is to have the event once again become a late-summer staple.

“This is not a one-and-done,” Curtis said.

Curtis and Heitz realized, he said, about a month ago through their research that this event made sense to back.

He noted powerboat racing organizations were also thrilled. The Kankakee River had always been viewed as a first-class venue.

“This was a staple in our community. It’s one of those things, you don’t realize what you had until it’s gone. People missed hearing the roar of the boats.”

Heitz was not even aware of the boat race event. She began exploring it in November 2022.

She said with every step she took, she found enthusiasm.

“I can’t tell you how many times people would come up and ask ‘You gonna bring back the boat races?’” she said. “I’m really looking forward to this.”

She noted there is still much work to do, adding the previous event was part of the American Power Boat Association. The event was known as the OPC Nationals.

Elizabeth Lubben, tabbed as the volunteer event coordinator, shares the enthusiasm.

“This is a labor of love,” she explained. She was the best friend of Jackie Grosso, the 15-year-old who died in a boat accident in the 1999 regatta.

“I can’t think of anything better to honor her than bring the race back,” she said. A cyber security worker and a worker on Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial campaign, Lubben is a 2002 graduate of Herscher High School.

Her husband, Joel, is a 21-year member of the Kankakee Fire Department.

The return of the regatta, she said, is a testament to the resilience and passion of the community. Her first job is to start knocking on doors seeking sponsorships to help fund the event.

“We’re committed to working tirelessly to ensure that this event will be better than ever,” she said.

The 2024 race will not just mark the return of the regatta, but the 25th anniversary of Grosso’s passing.

“Jackie’s memory remains in our hearts,” Lubben said. “Jackie was so passionate about the races and her determination to race herself inspires me to bring the races back and honor her legacy.”