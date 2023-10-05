Upcoming outdoor movie nights planned in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Before the consistent cold weather sets up shop in the Midwest, there will be outdoor film screenings in Kankakee that offer fun for the whole family.

<strong>OCT. 6</strong>

On Friday, the Kankakee Valley Park District will host an installment of KVPD’s Featured Films. The free event is open to all ages.

Starting at dusk at the KVPD Campground, 1850 River Road, Kankakee, will be a screening of “The Addams Family” (2019, PG).

The event is sponsored by County Recorder Lori Gadbois.

<strong>OCT. 13</strong>

At 6 p.m. in Pine Park, 1489-1589 E. Pine St., Kankakee, the Illinois Department of Human Services, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office and Kankakee Forgives will partner on a free movie night.

The film of the evening is “Overcomer” (2019, PG).

There will be fire pits, popcorn and s’mores. It’s recommended to bring chairs and blankets.