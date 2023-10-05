New Beginnings hosting annual Black Cat Bash

BRADLEY — Returning this month is the annual fundraiser that supports the feline friends at New Beginnings For Cats.

From 6-10 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, will be the annual Black Cat Bash. Tickets are $55 per person and $35 of the ticket price is tax deductible.

Meal and non-alcoholic beverages are included in the ticket price. A cash bar will be available. There will be multiple silent auction items available and there also will be a live auction.

For tickets, contact Kim at 815-474-2782 or <a href="mailto:kimber_kay_62@yahoo.com" target="_blank">kimber_kay_62@yahoo.com</a>.