Bring on the Boilermaker games

BRADLEY — The 9th annual Boilermaker Games kicked off on a sunny, warm morning Tuesday at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s Doug “Barc” Barclay Memorial Stadium.

Hosted by the BBCHS Best Buddies, a club that pairs students with disabilities with their general education non-disabled peers, numerous volunteers partnered with more than 200 athletes from programs around the area.

This year, 214 athletes from 11 local schools and cooperatives were listed to compete in the day’s many activities. In total, over 650 participants attended the community event that celebrates inclusion.

The day begins with the opening ceremonies where teams are greeted by the BBCHS marching band and cheer team as they run through the inflated Boilermaker football helmet onto the stadium’s field through a tunnel of cheering fans.

Next comes the buddy races, which include a cup-stacking race, a toilet paper-wrapping race, a tissue box-emptying race and a balloon-popping race. Teams earn points for first, second and third place as they go.

After the buddy races comes the popular mascot races followed by team relays and individual field events, which range from frisbee tosses and cornhole challenges to kicking soccer goals and shooting free throws.

Teams take a break for lunch and a dance party before the day ends with the closing ceremony and awards.

“The goal of the event is to create a memorable experience where all students are celebrated in an atmosphere that fosters inclusion and acceptance,” said Candace Wells, director of special services for BBCHS. “The smiles and excitement on the faces of our attendees says it all.”

Wells said they are grateful for the support from the community schools and businesses, and that BBCHS will continue to build on this endeavor for years to come.

Programs participating this year included Central, Herscher, Manteno, MENTA Academy, Momence, Peotone, Southern Will County Co-op [SOWIC], St. Anne, South Suburban High-Roads, Kankakee and BBCHS.