Bourbonnais officials near TIF deal for proposed warehouse complex

BOURBONNAIS — A proposed multi-million dollar warehouse facility to be built at the Interstate 57’s Bourbonnais Parkway interchange is a step away from becoming a reality.

At Monday’s board meeting, Bourbonnais trustees heard the first reading of an ordinance establishing an economic development agreement between the village and PSI General Contractors of Kankakee.

The company plans to build a $40-million warehouse complex on land located behind the Road Ranger Travel Center currently under construction along the west side of the interchange.

There are four warehouses planned, PSI officials said. Each warehouse would be approximately 100,000 square feet.

The ordinance would allow economic incentives through the village in the form of Tax Increment Financing. The land sits in one of the village’s TIF districts.

A TIF agreement is a local real estate property tax exemption negotiated and executed between a municipality and an expanding or relocating company.

TIF calls for local taxing bodies to make a joint investment in the development or redevelopment of an area, with the intent that any short-term gains be reinvested and leveraged so that all taxing bodies will receive larger financial gains in the future.

The proposed TIF agreement runs for 10 years. In years 1-5, PSI would receive 75% from leasers. The remaining 25% goes to the village. Years 6-10 would have the sharing be 50/50.

The $40 million includes constructing the warehouse as well as purchasing the land and making improvements to the 48-acres.

Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said PSI has built a similar complex in Mokena, which is located 25 miles north of Bourbonnais.

“There is really a big need for these in Kankakee County,” Van Mill said.

“These warehouses have flexible space that can adapt for a small manufacturer or a warehouse.”

PSI officials explained the project during a July meeting of the trustees’ economic and community development committee.

In Phase 1 of the project, PSI would build a 100,000-square-foot warehouse that it would lease out. The warehouse could be subdivided or expanded.

PSI is building the warehouse first and then recruiting businesses, company officials said during the July meeting.

There are three other phases. Upon leasing out the first warehouse, the next phase would be started.