Second CSL contract vote set

BOURBONNAIS TWP. — With the CSL Behring strike nearing one week in duration, a second contract offer is being presented to membership today.

The leadership of the United Chemical Workers Local 498-C is presenting the three-year offer to the 738-member union.

It is expected a vote will be taken this afternoon at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds property.

The two sides have been negotiating on a new contract for at least a few weeks. The company has offered an 11% pay hike in the three-year offer.

The last work stoppage at the site took place in 1987.

The union is chiefly concerned with the company hiring third-party companies to perform work at the site. The union wants the practice to be halted and that language removed from the contract in an effort to protect Local 498-C jobs.

The union walked off of the job beginning with the 11 p.m. shift on Sept. 27. The company operats three, eight-hour shifts daily.

CSL is Kankakee County's largest manufacturing site in terms of workforce. The company employs some 1,500 workers.

The plant, which sits on a 138-acre site, is located along Illinois Route 50 between Armour Road and North Street in Bourbonnais Township.