New CSL contract OK'd ending week-long strike

BOURBONNAIS TWP. — The seven-day union strike at CSL Behring Kankakee ended Wednesday as unionized worked approved a three-year contract.

The voting from the United Chemical Workers Local 498-C union was conducted early Wednesday afternoon and the pact was approved.

The contract vote was not released.

On Sept. 24, the first contract offer was nearly unanimously rejected.

The 738-member union had been on strike at the Bourbonnais Township plant along Illinois Route 50 since the start of the 11 p.m. shift on Sept. 27.

In all, the site employs some 1,500 workers. CSL is Kankakee County’s largest manufacturer in terms of the number of employees.

Union workers had been carrying signs and walking along the eastern perimeter of the plant since walking off of the job on Sept. 27. The following day, a large picket was held with at least a few hundred workers walking the picket line.

The company had offered an 11% raise over the course of the three-year contract, 4% in the first year and 3.5% pay hikes in the second year as well as in the third year.

The two sides clashed over contract language, which allowed for the company to seek third-party workers, meaning workers outside of the union to perform work at the plant.

The union wanted that language removed. The company did not, and that is where the conflict arose.

Contract details were not released.

In a two-paragraph joint press release from CSL and Local 498-C noted the two sides were pleased to announce that an agreement on a new three-year collective bargaining agreement had been reached, ending the strike at the facility.

It further stated, union employees were expected to return to work as of first shift on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Depending on the shift worked, work begins at 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Calls to union leadership by the Daily Journal were not answered, and messages were not returned.

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics company which develops life-saving medications for those dealing with certain bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, as well as hereditary angioedema, among other therapies.

The company is celebrating its 70th year in Bourbonnais Township, although the site’s ownership has changed several times over those years.