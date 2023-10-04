Manteno residents sound off at rally regarding Gotion

More than 200 people gathered just outside of the location where the Manteno Village Board meeting was to be held on Monday to continue to voice disapproval regarding the siting of the Gotion battery factory on the outskirts of the village.

The group met and rallied for an hour prior to the start of the 6 p.m. meeting and then took their message into the village board meeting room in the Leo Hassett Community Center.

The residents showed up en masse to a rally hosted by the Illinois Freedom Caucus in the lawn just north of the community center. Many carried signs which read: “No Go On Gotion,” “We the People Say No to Gotion,” “Save our Community,” “China is No Friend,” “Chose Manteno, No Go on Gotion” among others.

The rally started at 5 p.m. and featured Illinois Freedom Caucus members Don Caulkins, Chris Miller, Blane Wilhour and Brad Halbrook — all downstate Republican state representatives.

The Illinois Freedom Caucus, modeled after the House Freedom Caucus in Congress, is made up of some of the most conservative voices in state politics.

“We’re here tonight to give a voice to the voiceless, and I know that you probably feel unrepresented,” said Miller, who is chairman of the Freedom Caucus. “We’re here to represent you even though we’re a long ways away. We need to recognize as patriot Americans is that for some reason the fight for freedom never ends, and you know we’re in a doozy right now.

“… And it’s time for us and for y’all to rise up here in Manteno. I’ve got a feeling Manteno is not for sale.”

The village of Manteno is represented in the Illinois House by State Reps. Thaddeus Jones, D-South Holland and Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais. Haas represents the portion of Manteno which is west of Interstate 57, Jones the portion east.

Miller added that “[Gov.] J.B. Pritzker, [President] Joe Biden and the Chinese Communist company Gotion wants to build a toxic battery plant in Manteno that will cost taxpayers millions.”

Ryan McHeffry, of Manteno, spoke to the crowd about his opposition to the Gotion plant.

“The reason I’m here today is I believe the American dream will no longer exist if we allow Gotion to reside in Manteno,” he said. “The CCP [Chinese Communist Party] has slowly been infiltrating our farmlands and economics for years now, and it needs to be stopped. The American people need to wake up and take our country back.”

McHeffry, a veteran, said he moved to Manteno two and half years ago in search of the American dream for his family.

“I love it here,” he said. “… The mayor and his cronies have failed our town. They went behind our backs and voted for something we never wanted. The real question is, what are they hiding from us? How much are they lining their own pockets from this deal? If this factory goes through, is it going to poison the air to groundwater which we drink from and give people cancer? It has all been proven elsewhere in the world.

“In summary, I will fight for our small town. It’s the people for whom I swore an oath to it is in my blood, and it’s my honor to do so. I will be running for trustee against all these guys in here.”

Paul Motel, who lives in Manteno in the subdivision across the road from the battery manufacturing site, is concerned about the health and safety for him and his neighbors.

“Fire departments can’t even handle thermal runaway of one lithium battery in one vehicle, and they want us to house all the materials to manufacture it … a mile away from my home,” Motel said. “Just storing one of these batteries creates a dangerous situation, let alone manufacturing.

“Who’s going to oversee this process? OSHA? Are there going to be strict federal standards? Anyone who cares as much as I do?”

Caulkins, who represents the 88th District down around Decatur, said the Freedom Caucus was there to help the Manteno residents’ fight against the plant.

“This is going to be a grassroots effort,” he said. “There isn’t really anything that we can do in Springfield other than expose this process, expose the governor and hopefully raise enough questions about the use of our tax dollars. … There’s also very legitimate environmental concerns that the residents of this community have expressed that need to be addressed.”

After the rally, a large number of the Manteno residents stayed for the 6 p.m. village board meeting. Many spoke during the public comment session, which lasted 58 minutes. All spoke in opposition of the battery factory.

Most cited that, Gotion, a company from China, has ties to the Chinese Communist Party, and they had concerns about the health and safety of the community and felt the decision to turn the former Kmart distribution center into a factory wasn’t transparent.

Bill Barnes, of Manteno, said he’s a lifelong resident of Kankakee County and has lived in the town for two and half years after previously living in Bradley and Bourbonnais. He said there was no transparency on the discussion about the plant.

“I went carefully though the agenda for this year’s board meetings, and I did not see one mention for open public discussion about Gotion,” he said. “Which is what any honest village would do so the people who pay the taxes, raise their families here could make their voices heard.”

Barnes said he was also concerned about the safety of the residents living so close to the manufacturing facility.

Before the public comment portion of the meeting, Mayor Tim Nugent read a statement, sharing facts about the Gotion battery manufacturing plant to dispel some of the misinformation the village said has been circulating about the manufacturing plant (see box: “Facts about Gotion”).

Nugent was asked after the meeting if he’s concerned about the Gotion’s alleged ties to the CCP.

“It always concerns me, but I think that the company has been vetted and cleared to do business in the United States by the State Department,” he said. “Until that changes I think we’re going to stick with it. This is a huge employer for the region.”

Nugent said he realizes it’s a controversial subject and that a lot of residents feel it’s a bad decision.

“I think otherwise, and the board thinks otherwise and all the other taxing bodies that approved this,” he said. “Obviously there was consensus on all their part. But it doesn’t stop everyone from obviously having different opinions, and that’s the American way.”

Facts about Gotion Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent issued a statement prior to Monday’s village board meeting about the $2 billion Gotion lithium battery manufacturing plant in Manteno that will take over the abandoned Kmart distribution center. In part, Nugent listed some facts: • EV batteries and the vehicles they power will play a major role in reducing carbon emissions, marking significant strides by [the U.S.] to improve the environment and address climate change. • The plant will be situated about 10 miles from the Kankakee River, and so it poses no threat of polluting that waterway. • A U.S. subsidiary of Gotion, located in Freemont, Calif., will operate the new plant. • There are a number of major Chinese EV battery manufacturers successfully and safely operating in the U.S. and supplying U.S. automakers. • There is no evidence that Gotion has engaged in espionage or poses any security threat to the U.S. • What we should be concerned about is the way that polarized politics, with its baseless assertions and accusations, is hijacking education, science and medicine, and now economic innovation and resilience in our nation. {related_content_uuid}982c8446-eb89-4383-919e-2b81f51411e0{/related_content_uuid}

