Kelly delivers fire truck check to Kankakee

KANKAKEE — After a few weeks of delays due to scheduling, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly finally arrived at the Kankakee City Council meeting with a very big check.

The check was large in terms of the dollars written on it — $727,272.72 — and its actual size — about 2-feet-by-4-feet — was presented to all members of the city administration, council and, especially, Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency grant will pay for the lion’s share, or 90%, of the pumper truck. The new pumper truck, not expected to become part of the Kankakee Fire Department fleet for two years, will ultimately replace the 31-year-old truck.

Kelly briefly addressed the council and noted bringing back this type of money to the 2nd Congressional District is important to those within the district and her as well.

LaRoche could not have been more pleased. As he thanked Kelly for helping secure this money, he presented her with a gift — a bonafide yellow Kankakee Fire Department helmet.

Kelly briefly modeled the helmet.

The city is also placing an order for a 100-foot, aerial fire truck, at a cost of $2.1 million. The city has received a $350,000 low-interest loan through the Illinois Finance Authority.

The city is also planning to gain a long-term low-interest loan for the nearly $1.8-million balance on the vehicle. The administration believes it would make financial sense to gain a loan at 1.42%, rather than pay off the debt in a more rapid fashion.

Mayor Chris Curtis stated money that could be used to pay the debt could be invested and gain upwards of 4% interest, meaning investing the money would produce more income than interest on the borrowed money would cost.

The ladder truck has been ordered, but delivery is not anticipated for three to four years.

Curtis said the city has been keeping Kelly busy and she has been delivering for them.

He noted the planned $18-million reconstruction of the two-lane Indiana Avenue and the two-lane Harrison Avenue have also been greatly assisted with federal money.

He said the federal government has dedicated some $8 million to the project, which is slated to begin in 2025 or 2026.

The reconstruction of the crumbling state road will likely take a minimum of two years to complete. Reconstruction will begin at Grinnell Road and end at Jeffery Street near the Shapiro Development Center property.

Going north and then south, there will be about 5 miles of road reconstruction of Illinois Route 50, which is the state designation for Indiana and Harrison avenues.

New sidewalks and curbs will be a part of $18-million project.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will fund the remaining $10 million.

Current plans call for the reconstruction to be completed one lane at a time in order to keep the roads open.