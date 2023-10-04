Harbor House hosting Laugh for a Cause fundraiser

Laugh for a Cause - Second City (copy) (Photo provided)

BRADLEY — Back again is the annual Laugh for a Cause, a benefit for survivors of domestic violence.

The Harbor House fundraiser on Oct. 21 features comedy from The Second City.

The event will be held at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, and tickets are $50 for opening seating or $450 for a reserved table of eight.

From 5:30-6:30 p.m. will be a happy hour with appetizers. At 7 p.m., the show will start.

There will be a cash bar and live and silent auctions.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a>.