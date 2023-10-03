Perry Farm barns get much-needed repairs

BRADLEY — Recently the barns at Perry Farm Park have been undergoing restoration.

The historic barns are getting a much-needed facelift. That includes getting a fresh coat of paint.

Officials said it didn’t go unnoticed.

The barns were primed with white before the red barn colored paint was applied.

There were concerns from people that Bourbonnais Township Park District officials were having the barns white washed.

At last week’s monthly meeting of the BTPD Board of Commissioners, they reiterated the barns were returning to the red.

It is one of the latest projects the park district has funded in the past two years allowing for repairs and updates.

Commissioners approved the district paying up to $29,000 to replace rotting wood in the barn’s framework.

Some boards on the barns were replaced because they were in poor condition.

Known as the English Barn, it was built between 1840 and 1850, BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt said. Its current occupants are a horse and pigs.

“There was no doubt we needed to repair it with new wood. If not, there is a risk of the barn collapsing,” Piatt said.

The Perry Farmhouse is a registered historical site.

BTPD needs the approval of the Kankakee County Historical Commission before proceeding with repair projects.

Earlier this year, 31 windows in the Perry Farmhouse were replaced for $77,900 by Restoration Work Inc., of Bradley.

That designation means all historic restoration work shall be furnished and installed in accordance with federal guidelines.

Piatt said it had been 30 to 40 years since the windows had been replaced or repaired.

In May 2022, BTPD commissioners approved replacing roofs of several buildings at Perry Farm and the roof of Recreation Station for more than $238,000. A total of five buildings received new roofs.