American Red Cross urges blood donations, offers Amazon gift cards

The American Red Cross continues to experience a national shortage and asks the public to book a time to give. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets. The Red Cross offers three ways to make a donation appointment that can help save lives:

• Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App

• Visit RedCrossBlood.org

• Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

The Red Cross experienced a significant blood and platelet donation shortfall in August, contributing to the current blood shortage. To ensure the blood supply recovers, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month to meet hospital and patient needs.

“When blood and platelet supplies drop to critical levels, it makes hospitals and the patients they are treating vulnerable – especially if there is a major accident or emergency medical procedure that requires large quantities of blood during a disaster,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross, in a news release.

“A single car accident victim can use as much as 100 units of blood. By making and keeping donation appointments, donors can help keep hospital shelves stocked with blood products and ensure patients have access to the timely care they deserve.”

As a thank-you, those who come to give Oct. 1-20 will receive a $15 Amazon.com gift card by email. Details are available at <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org/Together</a>.

• Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 225 E. Third, Herscher

• 2-6 p.m. Oct. 4 at United Methodist Church, 255 W Second St, Manteno

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50, Bourbonnais

• 1-6 p.m. Oct. 5 at Knights of Columbus Council 745, 187 S Indiana Ave., Kankakee

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50, Bourbonnais

• 1-6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Rd., Bourbonnais

• 2-6 p.m. Oct. 16 at Momence Fire Department, 15 N Pine, Momence

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall, Kankakee