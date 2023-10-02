Multi-vehicle crash in Indiana claims life of one person

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — Newton County (Ind.) Sheriff’s Department investigated a fatal crash Sept. 28 at U.S. Route 41 and Indiana Route 14 in Enos.

A 73-year-old woman from Lake Village, Ind., was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was a passenger in a recreational vehicle operated by her 70-year-old husband, according to a release posted on Facebook by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department.

Her husband was flown to a Chicago hospital with severe injuries, the release said.

The crash occurred at 10:55 a.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates a semi-tractor driven by a 31-year-old Bourbonnais woman was pulling an empty tanker traveling west across all lanes of U.S. Route 41 from Indiana Route 14, the release said.

The semi failed to yield to a motor home that was pulling a car trailer south on U.S. Route 41.

The motorhome struck the rear of the semi’s tanker, according to the release.

The impact pushed the two vehicles into an eastbound semi that was stopped at the stop sign of Newton County Road 100 North (Indiana Route 14) and U.S. Route 41.

The occupants of the motor home were entrapped and had to be extricated, the release said.

Both semi drivers refused medical treatment/transport.

No names are being released at this time as the crash remains under investigation and pending notification of next of kin.