Kankakee County Renewed Opportunity banquet highlights program's integral role

The inaugural Kankakee County Renewed Opportunity celebratory banquet held on Sept. 21 was a well-received success.

It was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Kankakee, and the banquet was well attended and featured several prominent speakers.

Program Director Jasper Jones opened the event with an overview of KCRO’s work in helping those released from incarceration obtain jobs, housing and mentoring to improve their chances at responsible citizenship.

Established in 2005 the goal of the program was to reduce the rising recidivism rates in the county. Since the program began, the recidivism rate has been cut from around 60% to less than 25% among those who have graduated KCRO’s programs.

James Riordan directs the mentoring aspect of the program and spoke about the importance of mentoring in turning someone’s life around.

Kankakee County State Attorney Jim Rowe was the featured speaker, and he addressed the importance of reducing recidivism and the success that’s been achieved through the KCRO program.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey then presented The Spirit of the Mission Award to former Kankakee County Sheriff Tim Bukowski, who founded the organization in 2005. A surprise award was then presented to Downey for his continued efforts in helping the program succeed.

This was followed by a testimonial from Angelene Ivery on how KCRO helped her overcome a childhood of abuse and addiction and become a success in life.

Travis Collins, the author of the book, “Resilience: Developed, Not Given,” then spoke on how he changed from what Downey called “his most difficult inmate,” serving 65 years for murder to becoming a paralegal, securing his own release after 18 years and developing an educational program that is now sponsored by KCRO and the Kankakee Sheriff’s Office.

Carl Brown, retired Kankakee city alderman and retired director of probation and the chairman of the board of Kankakee County Renewed Opportunity, then closed out the evening, followed by a closing prayer from the Rev. Vincent Clark.