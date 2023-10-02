Heard on the Street: Businesses in The Majestic prepare for October openings

Two new establishments inside downtown Kankakee’s The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., have been working since the spring to become part of the community.

<strong>FLANAGAN’S IRISH PUB</strong>

With a successful existing location in Grant Park, owners Andrea Hendricks and Seamus Flanagan, of Manteno, opted to expand Flanagan’s Irish Pub into a second location.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, the second location will open up shop in the 3,100-square-foot lower level of The Majestic.

Featuring bagpipes at 6 p.m. and The South Side Social Club at 8 p.m. (and possibly some traditional Irish dancing in between), the grand opening event will include giveaways and more throughout the day.

Hendricks described the pub as “lots of fun, lots of Irish specialty drinks, good music, nice ambiance.”

Unlike it’s Grant Park sibling, the Kankakee location will not have a kitchen offering Irish pub fare. However, the owners plan to collaborate with the soon-to-open business upstairs, The Lush Vine, on making Irish-style sandwiches people can smartphone order from Flanagan’s. The Lush Vine is taking the space formerly occupied by Stefari Café.

“That way people don’t have to leave the building,” Hendricks said.

“It's all about working together. If we can all work together in that building, it’s gonna be a fun spot for people to come. It’s such a beautiful building. We all have a common goal: get customers in the building.”

In addition to collaborating with The Lush Vine, Hendricks said they have been talking with clothing boutiques in the building about collaborating on Ladies Nights with fashion shows.

“We’re all women-owned businesses. My better half is from Ireland but I kind of do the day-to-day operations. … It’s girl power.”

The pub will feature what Hendricks calls “The Castle Room” where there will be board games and sports on televisions. There also will be a dart board and, eventually, the pub hopes to establish a dart league.

In November, Hendricks plans to start bingo and trivia nights. In the future, there will be gaming machines.

The space — which was formerly a women’s gym — has “definitely a very good before-and-after,” Hendricks said, adding that it has an “Irish-cottage feel.”

There will be different scenes from Ireland across the windows, including sheep and mossy mountainsides. Hendricks said that the city of Kankakee has been “great people to work with” over the last four months of renovations.

“The whole downtown area, the mayor is really trying to revitalize everything and make it for people where you can just stroll up and down Schuyler and have everything [there],” she said. “We want to be a part of it.”

For those who cannot make the grand opening, hours for the rest of October will be 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Starting in November, the owners play to move into a full day and evening schedule.

To sum up the business, Hendricks simply said, “come to Flanagan’s for the shenanigans.”

For more information on Flanagan’s Irish Pub, go to <a href="https://flanaganspub101.com" target="_blank">flanaganspub101.com</a> or search Flanagan's Pub on Facebook.

<strong>THE LUSH VINE</strong>

The Lush Vine, taking the spot of the recently vacated Stefari Café, has been working hard to bring wine options to visitors of The Majestic property 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

First-time business owners Laurin and Justin Stauffenberg, of Bourbonnais, are aiming for an end-of-October opening date, pending initial inspection following the end of construction.

“It’s gonna look completely different,” Laurin said of the space, noting they’ve taken out the whole ceiling in order to have a tall, exposed look. They’ve also taken the plaster off the walls to have the building’s exposed brick on display.

Next up is adding a garage door to the front window to allow for indoor/outdoor seating. Seating capacity currently is at 89 persons.

Laurin said the location will feature wines from Michigan as well as countries like Italy, France and Argentina, in order to have “more of a heady focus on international wines.”

She is seeking a wide range of options as well as a wide range of prices. The location will also feature some food items, including cheeses, cured meats, crackers and a fudge plate, as well as a variety of paninis.

Their most unique item? Wine-based cocktails.

Laurin said they’ll take some traditional cocktails and will use wine as a base.

“We thought it was pretty fun,” she said.

The couple also plans to have between six and eight craft beer options on hand at all times. Selections will be from around the United States as well as imported “for the non-wine drinkers.”

The kitchen space, she said, remained pretty much the same; though the prep space used at Stefari (up the couple steps of stairs and to the right) is in the process of adding gaming machines. The business is in the process of getting a gaming license.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For updates and more information on The Lush Vine, go to <a href="https://www.thelushvine.net" target="_blank">thelushvine.net</a>, visit The Lush Vine on Facebook or follow @the_lush_vine on Instagram.

