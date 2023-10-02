CSL, union resume talks as strike continues

BOURBONNAIS TWP. — With the union strike at CSL Behring Kankakee inching its way toward a week in length, there could be some movement as the two sides have moved back to the negotiating table.

CSL confirmed Monday afternoon, negotiations resumed Monday between United Chemical Workers Local 498-C and CSL management.

Unionized CSL workers walked off the job at 11 p.m. Wednesday. Local 498-C represents 738 of the site’s approximate 1,500-member workforce.

The two sides are working on hammering out a new three-year contract. The previous contract expired Wednesday night.

While most contract conflicts are based on wages or benefits, these negotiations are focusing on the use of third-party workers, meaning labor not within Local 498-C.

The union states continued use of third-party workers threatens the jobs of union members.

“Negotiators from both sides returned to the bargaining table to work on issues that still need to be resolved,” said Abner Garcia-Delgado, CSL’s vice president of manufacturing and site head at CSL Behring Kankakee.

“While there is still work to be done, we are committed to achieve a new collective bargaining agreement that provides a fair outcome for everyone,” he said.

CSL is Kankakee County’s largest manufacturing plant in terms of employees. The company operates its site on 138 acres along Illinois Route 50 between North Street and Armour Road.

Regarding pay, CSL has offered an 11% pay increase over the course of the three-contract. The increase is based on increases of 4%, 3.5% and 3.5%.

Attempts to gain comments from John Austin, Local 498-C president, were unsuccessful.

Said Garcia-Delgado: “Over the last few days, we have been implementing our business continuity plans to ensure a reliable supply of our life-saving medications for the patients who depend on us.”

CSL develops and produces medications for those dealing with certain bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, as well as hereditary angioedema, among other therapies.