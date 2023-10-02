Big victory for Blue Devils

The Peotone Blue Devils celebrated homecoming with a victory over Manteno in the annual Rumble on Route 50 rivalry game.

Peotone ran to a 47-15 win Friday night over the Panthers, snapping its two-game losing streak and taking home the honorary Rumble victory helmet.

The celebration was that much sweeter for Peotone junior Wyatt Smith as Friday was his birthday. His mom, Deanna Smith, and family held signs and sounded noisemakers throughout the game and covered him in silly string as he left the field.

Smith welcomed the festivities with open arms.

Peotone improved its record to 3-3 and will look to continue that trend as they travel to Streator for a 7p.m. game Friday.

